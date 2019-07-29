LOGAN — Poy Prasurtwong, a senior-to-be for the Southern Utah golf team, fired a 4-under-par 68 Monday at Logan Country Club in Logan to take the first-round lead at the Utah Women’s Amateur.

Only one other golfer, 19-year-old BYU commit Kerstin Fotu, was able to break par as she came through with a 1-under-par 71. Anna Kennedy, who will be a senior at BYU this fall and was State Am runner-up in 2017, stands third at 74, followed by Weber State golfer Morgan Bentley at 75. Four golfers, Tara Oglesby, Abbey Porter, Emma Johnson and Launa Wilson, all came in at 76.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the opening round was Grace Summerhays shooting an 8-over-par 80 and standing in a tie for 19th place, in danger of not making match play. Summerhays had qualified for match play at the recent Utah Men’s Amateur with scores of 74 and 72 and last week advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur in Wisconsin. Summerhays had two double bogeys, six bogeys and just two birdies.

Prasurtwong, a native of Thailand who had the second-best stroke average for SUU last season, started off on fire, making birdies on four of the first five holes. Then after making bogeys at 10 and 14, she came back to birdie the final two holes for her 68.

After Tuesday’s round, the field will be cut to the low 16 golfers, who will compete in match play beginning Wednesday morning. Two rounds will be played that day with the semifinals and finals set for Thursday.

Women’s State Amateur

Logan Country Club (Par-72)

68 -- Poy Prasurtwong

71 -- Kerstin Fotu

74 -- Anna Kennedy

75 -- Morgan Bentley

76 -- Tara Oglesby, Abbey Porter, Emma Johnson, Launa Wilson

77 -- Emma Winfree, Taitum Beck

78 -- Bailey Henley, Cristiana Ciasca, Ivane Helias, Kyla Smith, Naomi Soifua, Tayllore Ward

79 -- Carissa Graft, Cora Mickelson

80 -- Grace Summerhays, Halle Parkin, Hannah Gleason, Laura Gerner, Lauren Taylor, Cassie Campos