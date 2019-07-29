SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man died Monday afternoon after a car fell on him at an auto parts store and salvage yard in South Salt Lake.

The 50-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was removing a transmission from a car at the Pick-n-Pull store, located at 585 W. 3300 South, according to South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller.

The car was lifted up on supports when it fell, pinning the man underneath, Keller said.

He was taken with critical injuries to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.