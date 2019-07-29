SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” director Joe Russo fell under fire on Monday because a fake quote attributed to him was circling on social media.

The quote reportedly came from Russo on an episode of “The Tonight Show.” The fake quote includes him saying that he wanted to kill off Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) way ahead of time.

“I’ll be honest. When I heard Tony Stark say ‘billionaire, playboy, philanthropist’ in the first ‘Avengers’ I decided right then that he would be the big casualty of ‘Endgame.’ I know he is loved by many. But he is not loved by me. He needs to go.”

According to ComicBook.com, Twitter went off on Russo about the quote. Iron Man fans especially began to roast him for what he reportedly said. But then Joe Russo took to Twitter to confirm that the quote was fake.

To set the record straight, this quote is completely fake. It’s an obvious falsehood, and utterly ridiculous. I actually wanted Tony dead in Civil War...#killtonystark#thetruthisout @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/I4c48DpaBT — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 29, 2019

“To set the record straight, this quote is completely fake. It’s an obvious falsehood, and utterly ridiculous. I actually wanted Tony dead in Civil War...#killtonystark#thetruthisout,” he said in jest.

Social media weighed in on the back-and-forth:

how marvel stans look rn bashing joe russo for a fake quote: pic.twitter.com/HYMD0anOz0 — a 🧁🧸 (@soheavenlyy) July 29, 2019