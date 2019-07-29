In regards to the news that Salt Lake County is considering a property tax hike again in 2020, I believe it's time for Salt Lake County property owners to demand an independent audit of the county for the following reasons:

1. To determine which departments can be downsized.

2. Which departments can be eliminated and which departments are effective.

Only after this should a property tax hike be considered. The last few years I've seen exponential tax hikes and I doubt I'm in the minority.

Brian Cole

Salt Lake City