In regards to the news that Salt Lake County is considering a property tax hike again in 2020, I believe it's time for Salt Lake County property owners to demand an independent audit of the county for the following reasons:
1. To determine which departments can be downsized.
2. Which departments can be eliminated and which departments are effective.
Only after this should a property tax hike be considered. The last few years I've seen exponential tax hikes and I doubt I'm in the minority.
Brian Cole
Salt Lake City