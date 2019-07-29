SALT LAKE CITY — The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that they found a military-grade missile launcher in a man’s luggage at a Baltimore airport, ABC News reports.

“Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport detected a missile launcher in a man’s checked luggage early this morning, July 29,” the agency wrote in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

Airport police found and detained the passenger for questioning. He reportedly said he was in the military and was coming home from Kuwait. He said he wanted to keep the weapon as a souvenir from his time there, according to ABC News.

.@TSA officers at @BWI_Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir. Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead! pic.twitter.com/AQ4VBPtViG — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) July 29, 2019

However: The TSA said the missile was “not a live device.”

The unnamed man was released and allowed to board his connecting flight, according to the Washington Examiner.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein was not impressed with the man's choice of souvenir, according to the Examiner.

“Perhaps he should have picked up a keychain instead,” she said.