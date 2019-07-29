SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified a woman shot and killed in a Salt Lake City apartment over the weekend, but many questions about the case remain.

Kathryn Blaire Leavitt, 27, was found dead Saturday morning at the Apartments on the Green, 1211 N. Redwood Road. Police were originally called to the apartments on a burglary in progress, but while officers were en route, they were told shots had been fired, according to police.

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking said Monday he did not know if Leavitt lived in the apartment where she was found. The most recent court documents for Leavitt list her as living in Cottonwood Heights.

Other questions that remained unanswered Monday included who originally called police, whether anything was taken from the apartment, and if there were any signs of forced entry.

As of Monday, no one had been arrested, and it was unknown if Leavitt was targeted or if the incident was random.

Leavitt was scheduled to be in court next week in Washington County on charges of communications fraud, a second-degree felony, and theft, a third-degree felony. In that case, Leavitt, "while working as a manager for Red Rock Ridge Apartments, had several individuals pay their rent and fines in cash directly to her instead of the company. The amounts taken were over $18,000," according to charging documents.

Anyone with information about the case can call Salt Lake police at 801-799-3000.