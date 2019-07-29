OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University head women's golf coach Dr. Sue Nyhus has released her team's 2019-20 schedule and it features 11 events that will span across different states.

The 2019-20 schedule also features the hosting of the annual Hobble Creek Fall Classic at scenic Hobble Creek Golf Course to open the season in September. It will then culminate with the WAC Championship at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, Texas. In all, UVU will make a pair of stops in Utah, two more in California, as well as single stops in Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Texas and Washington during the 2019-20 campaign.

"We've been able to put together another strong schedule this year and we're looking forward to competing at a number of different types of courses," said Nyhus. "We have a solid core of upperclassmen returning that will look to help the program continue to rise to new heights. We will also meet a number of highly-ranked teams from all around the country which, if we continue to perform well, should help improve our national ranking. In turn, this will really help prepare us for a WAC Championship and beyond."

UVU will again begin the season by hosting the Hobble Creek Fall Classic at Hobble Creek Golf Course in Springville. The two-day, 54-hole event will run Sept. 9-10 and will feature a number of strong teams from around the west. Following the tournament, the Wolverines will head to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to take part in Gonzaga's Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Sept. 23-24 at Coeur d'Alene Resort.

Utah Valley will then close the fall portion of its schedule with stops at the NM State Aggie Invitational, Seattle U's Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational and the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic in the month of October. The NM State Aggie Invite will be held Oct. 7-9 at the NMSU Golf Course in Las Cruces, while the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invite will follow Oct. 14-15 at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington, and the Little Rock Women's Golf Classic will close the fall season at Diamante Country Club Oct. 27-29 in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

After the winter break, the Wolverines will return to the links on Feb. 10-11 at UC Riverside's Battle at the Rock at Oak Quarry Golf Club in Riverside, California. The GCU Invitational will then be on tap on Feb. 22-23 at Grand Canyon University Golf Course, while the BYU at Entrada Classic will follow on March 9-10 at Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club in St. George, Utah. UVU will once again head to Hawaii to take part in the Anuenue Spring Break Classic at The Bay Course at Kapalua Resort March 19-21 before closing the regular season at the Fresno State Classic at Copper River Country Club on March 30-31 in Fresno.

A year removed from finishing just three strokes back en route to posting a third-place finish at the WAC Championship, the Wolverines will look to claim their first WAC title in program history when they participate at the 2020 WAC Championship at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, Texas.

The 2019-20 Wolverines will welcome back reigning All-WAC honoree Kaylee Shimizu, as well as fellow senior Kate Williamson and juniors Keila Baladad and Bailey Henley. Nathalie Irlbacher will enter her sophomore campaign this season for Utah Valley, while a quartet of freshman will join the squad in Breann Brennan, Victoria Estrada, Cassidy Gough and Lauren Taylor.

To view the 2019-20 schedule in its entirety, click here.