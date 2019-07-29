SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of randomly shooting another man in the leg at a TRAX platform in April was formally charged Monday.

Shamar Frenyota Murchison, 36, of Cottonwood Heights, was charged in 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On April 16, several people were waiting to get on a bus at a TRAX platform and bus stop at 188 W. 3900 South.

A woman told police that Murchison shoved a man standing in front of him, prompting her to say something to Murchison, according to charging documents.

"She states that he then withdrew a pistol from his bag and stated 'I've got something for you' before he fired the gun at her," the charges state.

Another man who was waiting to get on a bus stated that he saw Murchison pull out a gun and wave it around and "then he felt something hard strike his leg, causing him to fall to the ground," according to the charges.

The man had to crawl to safety, the charges state. He was later treated at a local hospital where it was discovered a .22-caliber bullet "had passed through his upper leg," the charges state.

Murchison was on parole at the time of the shooting and had a warrant out for his arrest. He has been held at the Utah State Prison since the incident.

The April incident was not the first time Murchison was charged for a violent episode at a TRAX station.

On Sept. 22, 2006, he stabbed a man in the chest at a TRAX station after telling him he would not stab him if the man handed over all his belongings, according to charging documents.

He was originally charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, and later pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison to run consecutively with a prison sentence he was given in a separate case.