SALT LAKE CITY — Motorized wheelchairs weigh between 300 and 400 pounds, making loading them onto emergency vehicles a challenge many municipalities are not prepared for.

Following the 26th anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced Monday the city's acquisition of two new heavy-duty wheelchair lift trailers.

"To those with wheelchairs, it's not a luxury for them to remain with their chairs, it's a necessity," said the city's fire chief, Karl Lieb. But that becomes a challenge, he said, because "motorized wheelchairs are not compact and, even worse, they're very heavy."

Colter Peterson, Deseret News Salt Lake City 911 Executive Director Lisa Burnette, left, watches as Fire Chief Karl Lieb, right, motions to ADA coordinator Sarah Benj, second from left, and Mayor Jackie Biskupski, third from left, in recognition of their work in acquiring the city's new ADA wheelchair trailers before a demonstration at the City-County Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Lieb has been with crews who've attempted to lift motorized wheelchairs, and although "firefighters are generally in very good shape," he said the operation was always a challenge.

Sarah Benj, the city's ADA coordinator, also uses a motorized wheelchair and said she has personally experienced the lack of accessibility to the city's emergency services.

"I went to the hospital about two months ago, in February, and I needed to get transported there. My chair was left at home and I was in the hospital without my chair," she said.

Biskupski lauded the importance of accessibility for all, emphasizing "one of my missions in my administration is to build a city for everyone."

"Ensuring the city is prepared for any kind of emergency is one of the most important jobs of a mayor," she added.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speaks before a demonstration of one of the city's new ADA wheelchair trailers at the City-County Building on Monday, July 29, 2019. The trailers, which attach to the back of an SUV, will allow first responders to transport patients' wheelchairs with them to the hospital.

The two wheelchair ramps or trailers, which Lieb noted will be stored at the city's east and west side fire stations, will be available to the fire and police departments.

According to city officials, Salt Lake City is the first in the western region to provide this service.

Jennifer Seelig, the city's community empowerment director, noted the mayor has been working on making this a reality for two years. She said the cost of the two lifts, which totalled about $800, came directly from the mayor's budget.

Besides covering the cost and conducting research on the most effective way to outfit emergency vehicles, Seelig said the project also involved training all emergency providers on how to operate the lift and use the break systems on different wheelchair models.

Residents who use motorized wheelchairs will now be able to alert dispatch to the need for a chair lift when calling emergency services in Salt Lake City.

"Now we have something that will come along with us on this trip," said Benj, adding that "we are hoping that other cities will see this as a need and do the same thing."