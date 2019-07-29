VERNAL — Two people suffered serious injuries Monday morning when the small plane they were in stalled during takeoff and crashed.

A 27-year-old instructor and an 18-year-old woman were in a Cessna 162 Skycatcher at the Vernal Regional Airport.

"The instructor was demonstrating a takeoff technique when the plane stalled approximately 100 feet in the air. The instructor attempted to get power back but was unsuccessful as the plane crashed onto the shoulder of the runway and then skidded across it where it came to rest in a grassy area," according to a statement from the Uintah County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were initially taken to Ashley Regional Medical Center and later flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.