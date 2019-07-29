1 of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s three FBS programs begin fall camp this week, and with college football fast approaching, watch lists for the nation’s top national awards have been released over the past two weeks.

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Utah State linebacker David Woodward lead the way among locals, appearing on four watch lists. Here’s a look at the locals who have landed on the various watch lists, with info on Utah ties who have previously won the awards.

AFCA Good Works Team

FBS award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field

  • Uriah Leiataua, BYU junior DL
  • Terrell Burgess, Utah senior S

Bednarik Award

College defensive player of the year

  • Bradlee Anae, Utah senior DE
  • Tipa Galeai, Utah State senior DE
  • Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
  • Gabe Sewell, Nevada (Desert Hills High) senior LB
  • Jay Tufele, USC (Bingham High) sophomore DT
  • David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Biletnikoff Award

Nation’s outstanding college receiver

  • No local representatives in 2019

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Nation’s most outstanding defensive player

  • Bradlee Anae, Utah senior DE
  • Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
  • Khyiris Tonga, BYU (Granger High) junior DT
  • Jay Tufele, USC (Bingham High) sophomore DT
  • David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Butkus Award

Nation’s best collegiate linebacker

  • David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Davey O’Brien Award

Nation’s best quarterback

  • Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB

Previous local winners

  • 1991: Ty Detmer, BYU
  • 1990: Ty Detmer, BYU
  • 1983: Steve Young, BYU
  • 1981: Jim McMahon, BYU

Doak Walker Award

Nation’s premier running back

  • Lopini Katoa, BYU (American Fork High) sophomore RB
  • Zack Moss, Utah senior RB

Previous local winners

  • 2001: Luke Staley, BYU

Dodd Trophy

FBS coach of the year

  • Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Previous local winners

  • 1979: LaVell Edwards, BYU

Jim Thorpe Award

Nation’s best college defensive back

  • Julian Blackmon, Utah (Layton High) senior S
  • Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
  • DJ Williams, Utah State senior CB

John Mackey Award

Nation’s most outstanding tight end

  • Matt Bushman, BYU junior TE
  • Cole Fotheringham, Utah sophomore TE
  • Noah Togiai, Oregon State (Hunter High) senior TE

Lott IMPACT Trophy

College football’s defensive best in character and performance

  • Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
  • David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Lou Groza Award

Nation’s top placekicker

  • Dominik Eberle, Utah State senior K (Note: Eberle was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award last season and a finalist in 2017.)

Previous local winners

  • 2017: Matt Gay, Utah

Maxwell Award

College player of the year

  • Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB
  • Zack Moss, Utah senior RB
  • Zach Wilson, BYU (Corner Canyon High) sophomore QB

Previous local winners

  • 1990: Ty Detmer, BYU

Outland Trophy

Nation’s most outstanding interior lineman

  • Brady Christensen, BYU (Bountiful High) sophomore OT
  • Leki Fotu, Utah (Herriman High) senior DT
  • John Penisini, Utah (West Jordan High) senior DT
  • Khyiris Tonga, BYU (Granger High) junior DT

Previous local winners

  • 1989: Mohammed Elewonibi, BYU
  • 1986: Jason Buck, BYU
  • 1961: Merlin Olsen, Utah State

Paul Hornung Award

Most versatile player in college football

  • Britain Covey, Utah (Timpview High) junior WR

Ray Guy Award

College punter of the year

  • No local representatives in 2019

Previous local winners

  • 2016: Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
  • 2015: Tom Hackett, Utah
  • 2014: Tom Hackett, Utah

Rimington Trophy

Nation’s premier center

  • James Empey, BYU (American Fork High) sophomore C

Walter Camp Award

Nation’s most outstanding player

  • Matt Bushman, BYU junior TE
  • Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB
  • Zack Moss, Utah senior RB

Wuerffel Trophy

Player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement

  • Uriah Leiataua, BYU junior DL
  • Britain Covey, Utah (Timpview High) junior WR
  • Dominik Eberle, Utah State senior K
