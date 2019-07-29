SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s three FBS programs begin fall camp this week, and with college football fast approaching, watch lists for the nation’s top national awards have been released over the past two weeks.
Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Utah State linebacker David Woodward lead the way among locals, appearing on four watch lists. Here’s a look at the locals who have landed on the various watch lists, with info on Utah ties who have previously won the awards.
FBS award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field
- Uriah Leiataua, BYU junior DL
- Terrell Burgess, Utah senior S
College defensive player of the year
- Bradlee Anae, Utah senior DE
- Tipa Galeai, Utah State senior DE
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
- Gabe Sewell, Nevada (Desert Hills High) senior LB
- Jay Tufele, USC (Bingham High) sophomore DT
- David Woodward, Utah State junior LB
Nation’s outstanding college receiver
- No local representatives in 2019
Nation’s most outstanding defensive player
- Bradlee Anae, Utah senior DE
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
- Khyiris Tonga, BYU (Granger High) junior DT
- Jay Tufele, USC (Bingham High) sophomore DT
- David Woodward, Utah State junior LB
Nation’s best collegiate linebacker
- David Woodward, Utah State junior LB
Nation’s best quarterback
- Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB
Previous local winners
- 1991: Ty Detmer, BYU
- 1990: Ty Detmer, BYU
- 1983: Steve Young, BYU
- 1981: Jim McMahon, BYU
Nation’s premier running back
- Lopini Katoa, BYU (American Fork High) sophomore RB
- Zack Moss, Utah senior RB
Previous local winners
- 2001: Luke Staley, BYU
FBS coach of the year
- Kyle Whittingham, Utah
Previous local winners
- 1979: LaVell Edwards, BYU
Nation’s best college defensive back
- Julian Blackmon, Utah (Layton High) senior S
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
- DJ Williams, Utah State senior CB
Nation’s most outstanding tight end
- Matt Bushman, BYU junior TE
- Cole Fotheringham, Utah sophomore TE
- Noah Togiai, Oregon State (Hunter High) senior TE
College football’s defensive best in character and performance
- Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB
- David Woodward, Utah State junior LB
Nation’s top placekicker
- Dominik Eberle, Utah State senior K (Note: Eberle was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award last season and a finalist in 2017.)
Previous local winners
- 2017: Matt Gay, Utah
College player of the year
- Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB
- Zack Moss, Utah senior RB
- Zach Wilson, BYU (Corner Canyon High) sophomore QB
Previous local winners
- 1990: Ty Detmer, BYU
Nation’s most outstanding interior lineman
- Brady Christensen, BYU (Bountiful High) sophomore OT
- Leki Fotu, Utah (Herriman High) senior DT
- John Penisini, Utah (West Jordan High) senior DT
- Khyiris Tonga, BYU (Granger High) junior DT
Previous local winners
- 1989: Mohammed Elewonibi, BYU
- 1986: Jason Buck, BYU
- 1961: Merlin Olsen, Utah State
Most versatile player in college football
- Britain Covey, Utah (Timpview High) junior WR
College punter of the year
- No local representatives in 2019
Previous local winners
- 2016: Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah
- 2015: Tom Hackett, Utah
- 2014: Tom Hackett, Utah
Nation’s premier center
- James Empey, BYU (American Fork High) sophomore C
Nation’s most outstanding player
- Matt Bushman, BYU junior TE
- Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB
- Zack Moss, Utah senior RB
Player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement
- Uriah Leiataua, BYU junior DL
- Britain Covey, Utah (Timpview High) junior WR
- Dominik Eberle, Utah State senior K
