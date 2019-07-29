SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s three FBS programs begin fall camp this week, and with college football fast approaching, watch lists for the nation’s top national awards have been released over the past two weeks.

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Utah State linebacker David Woodward lead the way among locals, appearing on four watch lists. Here’s a look at the locals who have landed on the various watch lists, with info on Utah ties who have previously won the awards.

AFCA Good Works Team

FBS award given to college football players for the impact they make off the field

Uriah Leiataua, BYU junior DL

Terrell Burgess, Utah senior S

Bednarik Award

College defensive player of the year

Bradlee Anae, Utah senior DE

Tipa Galeai, Utah State senior DE

Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB

Gabe Sewell, Nevada (Desert Hills High) senior LB

Jay Tufele, USC (Bingham High) sophomore DT

David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Biletnikoff Award

Nation’s outstanding college receiver

No local representatives in 2019

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Nation’s most outstanding defensive player

Bradlee Anae, Utah senior DE

Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB

Khyiris Tonga, BYU (Granger High) junior DT

Jay Tufele, USC (Bingham High) sophomore DT

David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Butkus Award

Nation’s best collegiate linebacker

David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Davey O’Brien Award

Nation’s best quarterback

Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB

Previous local winners

1991: Ty Detmer, BYU

Ty Detmer, BYU 1990: Ty Detmer, BYU

Ty Detmer, BYU 1983: Steve Young, BYU

Steve Young, BYU 1981: Jim McMahon, BYU

Doak Walker Award

Nation’s premier running back

Lopini Katoa, BYU (American Fork High) sophomore RB

Zack Moss, Utah senior RB

Previous local winners

2001: Luke Staley, BYU

Dodd Trophy

FBS coach of the year

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Previous local winners

1979: LaVell Edwards, BYU

Jim Thorpe Award

Nation’s best college defensive back

Julian Blackmon, Utah (Layton High) senior S

Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB

DJ Williams, Utah State senior CB

John Mackey Award

Nation’s most outstanding tight end

Matt Bushman, BYU junior TE

Cole Fotheringham, Utah sophomore TE

Noah Togiai, Oregon State (Hunter High) senior TE

Lott IMPACT Trophy

College football’s defensive best in character and performance

Jaylon Johnson, Utah junior CB

David Woodward, Utah State junior LB

Lou Groza Award

Nation’s top placekicker

Dominik Eberle, Utah State senior K (Note: Eberle was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award last season and a finalist in 2017.)

Previous local winners

2017: Matt Gay, Utah

Maxwell Award

College player of the year

Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB

Zack Moss, Utah senior RB

Zach Wilson, BYU (Corner Canyon High) sophomore QB

Previous local winners

1990: Ty Detmer, BYU

Outland Trophy

Nation’s most outstanding interior lineman

Brady Christensen, BYU (Bountiful High) sophomore OT

Leki Fotu, Utah (Herriman High) senior DT

John Penisini, Utah (West Jordan High) senior DT

Khyiris Tonga, BYU (Granger High) junior DT

Previous local winners

1989: Mohammed Elewonibi, BYU

Mohammed Elewonibi, BYU 1986: Jason Buck, BYU

Jason Buck, BYU 1961: Merlin Olsen, Utah State

Paul Hornung Award

Most versatile player in college football

Britain Covey, Utah (Timpview High) junior WR

Ray Guy Award

College punter of the year

No local representatives in 2019

Previous local winners

2016: Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah 2015: Tom Hackett, Utah

Tom Hackett, Utah 2014: Tom Hackett, Utah

Rimington Trophy

Nation’s premier center

James Empey, BYU (American Fork High) sophomore C

Walter Camp Award

Nation’s most outstanding player

Matt Bushman, BYU junior TE

Jordan Love, Utah State junior QB

Zack Moss, Utah senior RB

Wuerffel Trophy

Player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement