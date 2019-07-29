OGDEN — Weber State University has tapped Enrique Romo as the new assistant vice president for Student Affairs.

Romo joined Weber State in 2015 as the executive director for Access and Diversity. In that role, he supervised various programs and initiatives that help underrepresented students access higher education and increase overall retention and graduation rates.

In his new role, Romo will assist in the overall management of the Division of Student Affairs as well as continue to lead Access and Diversity.

Romo previously worked at the University of Texas at Austin in a variety of positions, including director of Project MALES (Mentoring to Achieve Educational Success) and the Texas Education Consortium for Male Students of Color, where he implemented policies and objectives to ensure the continuation of both initiatives.

Romo earned his doctorate in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds a master’s degree from Texas State University in San Marcos and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at El Paso.