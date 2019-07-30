SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight why Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got a funeral and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) didn’t.

And the answer is pretty simple. Black Widow will return in the film “Black Widow.” But Tony Stark is, well, gone for good.

“Well, Natasha has another movie coming out. Tony does not have another movie coming out,” Joe Russo told Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con. “When you’re dealing with storytelling real estate in a three-hour movie, there’s only so much of it, and someone else has another film coming, there’s always the opportunity to bring closure in that other movie. In this movie, we had to bring closure to Tony Stark.”

“Endgame” screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told The New York Times that they didn’t include a Black Widow funeral because it wouldn’t have been an “honest” choice.

“Tony gets a funeral. Natasha doesn’t,” Markus told The New York Times. “That’s partly because Tony’s this massive public figure and she’s been a cipher the whole time. It wasn’t necessarily honest to the character to give her a funeral. The biggest question about it is what Thor raises there on the dock. ‘We have the Infinity Stones. Why don’t we just bring her back?’”

“Black Widow” is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2020. According to ComicBook.com, the film will follow the events after “Captain America: Civil War” and include events before “Endgame.”