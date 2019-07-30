SALT LAKE CITY — A new “Star Wars” book, “Thrawn: Treason,” recently drew a connection to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in a rather nefarious way.

“Thrawn: Treason” focuses on Grand Admiral Thrawn and his years leading the Empire before “A New Hope.” Thrawn has never been seen in the live-action films but had a substantial role in the “Star Wars Rebels” television series.

Like the book's predecessor, “Thrawn: Alliances,” the book talks about an alien race called the Grysk — a humanoid race with larger heads who often work under the radar. The race reportedly tried to invade the “Star Wars” galaxy during the Clone Wars and during the Empire’s reign when they lived on a planet called Batuu.

You may recognize Batuu. The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland and Walt Disney World is actually set on the fictional world of Batuu.

According to ScreenRant, the massive tie-ins between Batuu, the Grysk and the “Thrawn” novels show that the Grysk may be a major villain in the “Star Wars” universe moving forward.