SALT LAKE CITY — Should you visit Disneyland without children? There’s a lot of debate on Twitter about that very question.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, a mother’s social media post went viral for calling out millennials and young people for visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World without children. The mom said childless attendees made the lines longer and frustrated children.

The post reads, “DW is a FAMILY amusement park!!!! yet these IMMATURER millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!!” She continued, “They have NO idea the JOY and HAPPINESS it is to MOTHER WHO BUYS THEIR BABIES TREATS AND TOYS!!!! THEY WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THE EXHAUSTION THAT IT IS TO CHASE A 3 YEAR OLD AROUND AND GETTING STARES AT ASSUMING IM A BAD MOTHER!!!!”

But, according to USA Today, this erupted into a massive debate on Twitter.

I went to Disney World by myself recently and had way more fun than the exhausted parents who kept fighting, and their crying, angry, tired children. If it's "weird" to actually have FUN at Disney World, I'm totally ok with being that kind of "weird."

Some lady said Childless people should not be at #Disneyland, becuase she didn't want to wait in line to get her kid a pretzel. Childless people can enjoy themselves too, and I'm sure when they have kids they will bring them too.

"Childless millennials should not go to Disneyland" [millennials stop going to Disneyland] "Millennials are killing the theme park industry"

The internet: childless millennials shouldn't go to Disneyland

Me:



Me: pic.twitter.com/NkuA3L8e8Q — real deal (@NeilBradbury) July 29, 2019

Winner?: One social media user pointed to the original Disneyland manifesto that highlights how Disneyland was meant for everyone. Talk about a flex.

“To all who come to this happy place: welcome. Disneyland is your land,” Walt Disney said at the opening of the park in 1955. "Here age relives fond memories of the past — and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America — with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.”