SALT LAKE CITY — Hordes of grasshoppers have popped up in Las Vegas. And according to CNN, there are so many that they’re showing up on weather radar.

CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said the hordes of grasshoppers make it look like there are multiple storms hovering over Las Vegas. She noticed one of the storms wasn’t moving like a normal storm.

“It looked as though it should be torrentially downpouring in Las Vegas,” Chinchar said.

When she dug deeper into the storms, she found one of them wasn’t a storm at all — it was a horde of grasshoppers hovering over Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas took note of the hordes.

“Some of you have been asking about the widespread radar returns the past few nights in #Vegas. Radar analysis suggests most of these echoes are biological targets. This typically includes birds, bats, and bugs, and most likely in our case--> Grasshoppers,” the office wrote in a Twitter post.

🤓 Some of you have been asking about the widespread radar returns the past few nights in #Vegas. Radar analysis suggests most of these echoes are biological targets. This typically includes birds, bats, and bugs, and most likely in our case--> Grasshoppers. 🦗 #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/reQX7hJR7Y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 27, 2019

Why?: Per The Huffington Post, higher-than-average rainfall can lead to mass migration from insects. Las Vegas experienced a wetter spring than usual.

Next up: Experts don’t see this slowing down. More insects, including grasshoppers, could flood the area over the next few weeks until the desert dries up, according to The New York Times.

Don’t worry: Jeff Lockwood, a professor of natural sciences and humanities at the University of Wyoming, said you shouldn’t worry about the insects, according to The New York Times.