SALT LAKE CITY — It was Lori Loughlin’s 55th birthday on Sunday, and now we have a small idea of what she did to celebrate.

An unnamed source told People magazine that Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli attended a morning service at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

“They try to go every Sunday,” the source told People magazine. “This is the church they have been coming to for years. They are getting support at the church. They were approached by other churchgoers and people seem genuinely supportive.”

Loughlin then reportedly had a “small celebration” for her birthday. Her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, attended the celebration, along with a few friends, according to People magazine.

“The family is still very close,” the source told People magazine.

Other information: Loughlin’s birthday made headlines on Monday after her daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, broke their social media silences, according to my report for the Deseret News. This is the first time the daughters have posted on social media since the college admissions scandal broke.