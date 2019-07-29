SALT LAKE CITY — Arby’s is heading to Area 51.

Arby’s announced Monday that it will bring its food truck to Area 51 on Sept. 20 to sync up with the viral Facebook event “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

“We’re going there. No really, we’re going there. #Area51. And we’re bringing a special menu,” Arby’s wrote in a tweet.

There’s a video included in the tweet that shows the path the food truck will travel from Georgia to Nevada. Arby’s sauce traces the path on a map across the country. And, according to the video, Arby’s will have a “top-secret” menu at the event.

“We can’t confirm if there are aliens at Area 51. But, if they do show up, they deserve the best meats on Earth,” CMO Jim Taylor said in a statement. “If not, Arby’s will still be there serving the planet’s best meats to everyone else attending this historic event.”

Arby’s admitted it’s unclear what will happen at the event. But that’s not stopping the restaurant from making its way there.

“Whether the event remains an Area 51 raid, or an Area 51 music festival, one thing is certain: the Arby’s food truck will be ready to serve humans and aliens alike,” according to the company statement.

Bigger picture: According to MarketingDive, Arby’s is just the latest brand to join in on the Area 51 hype. But brands need to be wary of what they’re doing. The Air Force, after all, told people not to attend.