SALT LAKE CITY — A Kearns man is accused of abusing his handicapped son, at times squeezing his head so hard he heard "buzzing noise in his ears."

Jacob David Goldman, 39, of Kearns, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with child abuse, a second-degree felony; and abuse of disabled child, a third-degree felony.

Goldman, who is described in court documents as the 12-year-old boy's "adoptive father," is accused of squeezing the boy's head on multiple occasions using both hands.

"On the most recent occasion, Goldman squeezed (the boy's) head hard enough that he did not feel like he could breathe, and that after Goldman stopped, (the boy) heard a buzzing noise in his ears," the charges state.

On June 1, the boy told police that Goldman squeezed his neck and "while being strangled he could hardly breathe and could only make choking sounds," according to charging documents.

The boy has spina bifida, is paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair, court documents state.