Note: Fremont finished with an 8-3 overall record in 2018 and was second in Region 1 with a 5-1 record. It lost to Pleasant Grove 38-14 in the 6A quarterfinals.

Fremont’s 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

PLAIN CITY — Over the course of the past five seasons, you’d be hard pressed to find a more consistent and more successful football team out of Region 1 than the Fremont Silverwolves.

Last year, the Silverwolves were among the best in the north, and finished with an 8-3 record and a berth in the 6A quarterfinals.

The year before that it was a six-win campaign and visit to the first round.

In 2016, Fremont won 10 games and was a semifinalist in the 5A state tournament.

The success only continues the further back you go, with 5A quarterfinal runs in 2014 and 2015.

Continuation of that tradition of success — ”We hang our hat on the fact that we do the playoffs year in and year out,” Fremont head coach Ross Arnold said — is the goal every season for the Silverwolves and that will remain the case in 2019.

Making that dream all the more difficult this season, however, is the fact that the Silverwolves are young. Young and inexperienced.

“We don’t have very many returning starters,” Arnold said. “We only have three on offense and five on defense. That is it. We are going to rely on a lot of juniors and there is an experience factor that you only get from playing. We don’t have that yet.”

Arnold believes game-playing experience will come quickly for his untested Silverwolves, though, thanks to a preseason schedule that includes Brighton and Salem Hills.

“Experience is going to come fast, with Brighton in week 1,” he said.

As for an adequate understanding of what it takes to be successful in 6A football, the Silverwolves have been working all summer to obtain that.

“The main emphasis for us (this summer) is getting physically ready to play,” Arnold said. “There is a physical aspect, you have to be ready for the physical nature of 6A football. We have been focusing a lot on just that.”

Fremont Silverwolves at a glance

Coach: Ross Arnold is entering his third season as the head coach of the Silverwolves. Prior to taking over the reins to the program two years ago, he spent 20 years as an assistant on Blaine Monkres’ and Kory Bosgieter’s staffs. Arnold is a graduate of Whitko High School in northern Indiana, as well as BYU.

Coach Arnold’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’ve kind of taken a wait-and-see approach. Generally speaking, I like most of the things about it. The two things I don’t like are the region champ doesn’t get an automatic bye. I also don’t care for everyone to make (the playoffs) That is me. We hang our hat on the fact that we do the playoffs year in and year out. I do think the premise behind it is actually quite good.”

Fremont Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Scott Peery

2018 offensive production: 29.2 ppg (8th in 6A)

— 3 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Mitch Stratford (QB)

Threw for 2,297 yards and 32 touchdowns — only five interceptions — to lead the Silverwolves to 6A quarterfinals in 2018. Stratford completed 152 of 273 passes, good for a completion percentage of 56%, and averaged 15.11 yards per completion.

— Justin Sagapolu (TE)

Was one of the Silverwolves' top pass catchers a season ago, and finished with 261 yards and four touchdowns. Had his best outing against Syracuse, when he recorded 65 yards and a touchdown.

Returning offensive starters

Mitch Stratford (QB)

Justin Sagapolu (TE)

Jaxon Whitney (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Brandon Baray (WR)

Brayden Clark (WR)

Coach Arnold’s comments on the Silver Wolves’ shotgun spread offense:

“We are a shotgun spread, but whether or not we are run-heavy or pass-heavy just depends on what we have, what we have in the backfield. Last year we were fairly run-heavy because we had Jay Scott at running back. We’ll see about this year. We’ll see what happens within the first couple of games.”

Coach Arnold’s comments on question marks on offense:

“There are a lot of questions. Nobody returns on our O-line, we have no returning starters. We have our quarterback and two receivers back, but our running backs, and most of our receivers are new. We have guys, very talented guys who are quick and explosive every time they touch the ball,. There are just a lot of question marks and guys will have to prove themselves in the first two weeks.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2019:

There are question marks galore for Fremont on the offensive side of the ball heading into the season. There is an entire offensive line to replace, no established running backs and few experienced and/or reliable pass catchers. Still, with the return of Mitch Stratford at quarterback and Justin Sagapolu (TE) and Jaxon Whitney (WR) at skill positions, the Silver Wolves have enough experience on offense for some optimism. New playmakers will need to arise if Fremont is to build on it’s top-10 (6A) attack from a season ago, though.

Fremont Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Ross Arnold

2018 defensive production: 20.5 ppg (7th in 6A)

— 5 returning starters

— 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Bridger Hansen (DE)

Recorded 54 tackles and tied for the team-high in sacks with 5 a season ago. Had a 10-tackle outing against Weber, and recorded three sacks in an early season win over Salem Hills.

— Jordan McKean (DT)

Finished with 35 tackles in 2018, a total that included strong outings against Northridge (seven tackles), Syracuse (six), Davis, Salem Hills and Brighton (five).

Returning defensive starters

Justin Sagapolu (MLB)

Bridger Hansen (DE)

Jordan McKean (DT)

Bridger Holmes (DT)

Jaxon Whitney (DE/LB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Brandon Baray (CB)

Brayden Clark (FS)

Coach Arnold’s comments on the Silverwolves’ defensive line:

“We have our entire D-line coming back, with Bridger Hansen, Jordan McKean, Bridger Holmes and Jaxon Whitney all coming back. That is really nice to have that kind of experience up front. That’ll help us.”

Coach Arnold’s comments on an inexperienced, but talented Fremont secondary:

“Everyone behind (our D-Line) will be brand new. Everyone in the secondary is new. We have guys like Brandon Baray and Brayden Clark, we just need to get them that experience on Friday night.”

Coach Arnold’s comments on how many weeks it takes to determine which players are ‘Friday night’ guys:

“Usually by the end of week 2, you know. Week 1 there are ‘stars’ in your eyes, that kind of thing, so you make your most growth from week 1 to week 2. After week 2, you kinda know what you have in your players.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2019:

Everything will come down to development in the back seven for the Silverwolves. Fremont brings back all four starters on its defensive line and that should be the strength of a defensive group that’ll hope to replicate the team’s success from 2018. If another top-10 (6A) defensive showing is to happen, the Silverwolves will need to find contributors at linebacker and throughout the secondary.

Bottom line

With quarterback Mitch Stratford back, not to mention every starter from last season’s defensive line, Fremont is well positioned to build upon last years run to the 6A quarterfinals.

There are question marks to be sure, especially at the skill positions on both sides of the ball, as well as along the offensive line, but the Silver Wolves track record of postseason appearances — Fremont last missed out on the state tournament in 2013 — suggest the team should be in the running for the Region 1 title once again.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: First

Key Region Game: at Roy, Aug. 30 (Week 3)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — BRIGHTON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Roy, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — CLEARFIELD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 — WEBER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Layton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Fremont High School

All-time record: 167-105 (25 years)

Region championships: 7 (2002 co, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 co)

Playoff appearances: 20

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2014-2018)

All-time playoff record: 26-20

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-3

Most played rivalry: 25 meetings with two schools, Northridge and Weber, both dating back to 1994. Fremont leads Northridge 15-10 and Weber 18-7.

Felt’s Factoid: Fremont’s Austin Raught (2003-05) holds the state record for career reception yards, 3,445, and career receptions, 231. He also has the career TD reception record (tied with Jordan’s Cody Raymond), 41.

Last 5

2018 — 8-3 (5-1 in Region 1 – 6A quarterfinals)

2017 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 - 6A First round)

2016 — 10-2 (5-1 in Region 1 – 5A semifinals)

2015 — 6-5 (3-3 in Region 1 – 5A quarterfinals)

2014 — 8-4 (6-0 in Region 1 – 5A quarterfinals)

Fremont coaching history

2017-current — Ross Arnold (14-7)

2008-2016 — Kory Bosgieter (56-43)

1994-2007 — Blaine Monkres (101-59)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2011 — Nick Vigil, RB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Calvin Peterson, WR

2016 — Haze Hadley, WR

2016 — Saxton Morby, ATH

2016 — Bryson Olsen, OG

2014 — Paxton Merrill, TE

2014 — Nate Wadsworth, OL

2012 — Tucker Zanone, OL

2011 — Luke Hollingsworth, DL

2011 — Jordan Preator, DB

2011 — Rowdy Stucki, DB

2010 — Nick Vigil, RB

2010 — Jake Gallegos, DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.