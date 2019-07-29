OREM — An Orem landlord accused of raping a tenant two years ago has been charged.

Erby Midy, 45, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony; and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In April 2017, Midy went to a tenant's apartment to fix a window when he grabbed the woman and raped her, according to charging documents.

The woman had a sexual assault exam and the evidence — the rape kit — was sent to the State Crime Lab, the charges state. DNA was also collected from Midy and sent to the lab.

"The buccal sample was sent to the State Crime Lab for comparison and the results returned in July 2019," the charges state. "Contact with the victim was again made and she confirmed she wanted to proceed after the two-year time delay."

Court documents do not say why it took two years for the test results to be returned.

About five years ago, Utah made headlines for having hundreds of untested rape kits.

Since 2014, Salt Lake City has enacted an ordinance mandating all sexual assault kits be tested. The Utah Legislature also passed HB200 mandating all unrestricted sexual assault kits be tested as of May 2017, along with $1.2 million to fund reforms to law enforcement training and rape kit reporting.