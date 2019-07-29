SALT LAKE CITY — A man who fought with four police officers, attempting to grab the gun of one of the officers and also getting ahold of the officer's Taser, has been charged.

Garrick Daniel Brown, 29, whose address is listed as "unknown," was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony; disarming a police officer's Taser, a third-degree felony; four counts of assault on a police officer, a class A misdemeanor; failing to stop at the command of a police officer and vehicle burglary, both class A misdemeanors; criminal mischief, interfering with an arresting officer, and theft, all class B misdemeanors.

On June 22, a Unified police officer working a second job as security at St. Mark's Hospital went into the parking lot to investigate a man pounding on vehicles, according to charging documents. The officer confronted Brown and called for backup. Brown then threatened officers with a crowbar, the charges state.

When backup officers arrived, Brown tried to run away. When officers caught up to him, he kicked and punched several officers during the ensuing struggle, according to the charges.

A Unified officer drew his Taser and gave Brown a "drive stun," the charges state. Brown then pushed the Taser off of him and got his fingers on the trigger, "deploying the second set of probes into his abdominal area. Brown again reactivated the (Taser) and shocked assisting officers," the charges state.

Brown then grabbed the officer's gun but could not get it out of the holster because the holster was locked, according to charging documents.

At least four officers were checked out by hospital staffers for minor injuries, the charges state.