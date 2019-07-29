SALT LAKE CITY — Forward Donnie Tillman has reportedly found a destination to continue his basketball career.

Tillman, who played the past two seasons for Larry Krystkowiak’s Utah program, is transferring to UNLV, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Sam Gordon.

Gordon reported that Tillman is expected to receive a waiver from the NCAA that will allow him to play in the 2019-20 season.

On June 7, Utah announced Tillman would not be a part of the Utes' team in the 2019-20 season so he could help care for his mother, who's dealing with significant health issues.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with Utah fans that I will not be returning to the Utes this fall," Tillman said in a statement at that time. "I have always respected and admired Utah's commitment to academics, athletics and family. The Ute fans have always shown me unwavering support, as well. I respect both the University and the fans more now for understanding my wanting to be with my mother at this time, as her ongoing health issues continue. Coach Krystkowiak believes in putting family first and I cannot thank him enough for allowing me to follow in his lead."

New Jersey Advance Media's Brian Fonseca reported on June 20 that Tillman was visiting Rutgers, and that Michigan and UNLV were other likely destinations for the 6-foot-7 wing to transfer to. Tillman is a Detroit native, and Fonseca reported Tillman's mother lives in Las Vegas.

"Donnie has made an admirable decision to be near his mother as she battles health issues," Krystkowiak said in a statement on June 7. "I wish he and his mother, Donna, nothing but the best and I would like to personally thank DT for his contributions to our program."

Tillman played 58 games over two seasons for the Utes, starting 19, including 15 this past season. He averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season while earning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year honors.

He tested the NBA waters this offseason, declaring for the draft before withdrawing his name from consideration before the deadline.

Tillman played high school basketball at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, and was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN.