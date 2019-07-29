SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with a teen girl had child pornography on his phone when officers found him, according to police.

Tony David Curtis, 31, of North Salt Lake, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony; enticing a minor, a second-degree felony; sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. A $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

From May 22 until June 26, Curtis chatted "on and off" with a Salt Lake City police officer posing online as a 13-year-old girl, according to charging documents. Curtis later called the person he thought was the girl, and a second officer talked to him, pretending to be a teen girl.

"During the telephone conversation, Curtis said he would like to engage in sex and foreplay," according to court documents.

He also told the "girl" to delete text messages between them "since she was only 13," the charges state.

On June 26, when Curtis arrived at the location where he thought he would meet the 13-year-old, he was arrested. When police searched his cellphone, officers found a sexually explicit picture of a girl estimated to be 11 years old, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.