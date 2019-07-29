DAZED AND CONFUSED

Ute defensive end Bradlee Anae took heat at Pac-12 Media Day after repeating a line someone dropped about playing in LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“There’s nothing worse,” he said, “than playing in front of 60,000 sober white people.”

Some media failed to report the entire quote, though. Anae pointed out his father and his coach Kyle Whittingham played at BYU. “But all jokes aside,” Anae said, according to KSL.com, “it’s a cool environment.”

Look at it this way: They could be playing at Wisconsin in front of 80,000 drunk white people.

SEEING RED

Spenser Heaps Head coach Mike Petke talks to players during a Real Salt Lake practice at America First Field in Sandy on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

RSL coach Mike Petke was suspended last week by Major League Soccer after a confrontation with officials following his team’s 1-0 loss to the Tigres.

“What I said afterwards would have gotten me a red card,” he said. “But I said it after I got the red card.”

So he’s being punished for what he said after being punished, right?

This all makes sense in a sport where a tie is called a result.

SPEND RESPONSIBLY

The L.A. Clippers are planning a new 18,000-seat arena that includes offices, medical facilities, retail stores, restaurants and parking.

What it won’t have is a bill for taxpayers.

Dear Congress: Please study the Clippers’ business model and implement immediately.

THE PRO IMAGE

BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb, addressing the place-kicking competition between Jake Oldroyd and Skyler Southam, said, “Those two guys are true professionals.”

Yikes!

Does the NCAA know about this?

FUNDAMENTAL STUFF

Eric Gay FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Tim Duncan has been hired by the Spurs as an assistant coach, which gave coach Gregg Popovich an opportunity to crack a joke.

“It is only fitting that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said.

Duncan’s first assignment will be to practice being rude to sideline reporters.

NOT A FIT

Manny Pacquiao wants to buy an NBA team when he retires.

The boxing champ told TMZ he owns a league in the Philippines and plays regularly. That should make him a decent judge of basketball talent.

It should also eliminate him from ever owning the Knicks.

SPEED trap

AP Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson gestures after the Orioles defeated the Los Angeles Angels 10-8 and pitching the 16th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 26, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Steve Wilkerson became the first position player ever to record a save. He came on in relief and blanked the Angels in the bottom of the 16th to end the game.

His pitches, clocked at below 55 mph, apparently put batters to sleep.

That’s kind of the Orioles’ pennant strategy, too, isn’t it?