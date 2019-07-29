Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, talks about his resignation at his home in Alpine on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 29.

A look at our InDepth coverage:

A look at our most-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

Comment on this story
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment