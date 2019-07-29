SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's longest-serving member of the state's congressional delegation confirmed Monday he will not seek a ninth term, keeping a promise he made to voters in 2012 that he would "retire" next year.

The GOP member from the 1st Congressional District confirmed his decision during a meeting with the Deseret News editorial board Monday morning.

What does the future hold for Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, who also has said he's toying with running for Utah governor in 2020?

It was a tough decision for him personally and politically, he said, because of urging by multiple people for him to stay on for at least another term and because he also didn't want to go back on his word.

The silvered-haired, tan former teacher announced in 2012 he would not run for reelection once his ability to serve in a committee leadership position was exhausted — which would be 2020. The GOP has rules that its congressional representatives can't serve longer than six years in those positions.

Named chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources in 2014, Bishop now serves as its ranking member. That position of ranking member dissolves in 2021.

The House Natural Resources Committee handles issues of critical importance in Utah because of the state's heavy public land ownership and concerns over forest land management, wildfires, wild horses, funding for national parks, and oil and gas revenue.

Over the years, he's had his hand in multiple issues key for Utah lands.

He and then-Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, shepherded the successful passage of a bill in 2014 that authorized the state of Utah to relinquish a tract of school trust lands for subsurface mineral rights to the benefit of Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah-Ouray Reservation.

The Hill Creek Cultural Preservation and Energy Development Act signed into law involved swapping roughly 20,000 acres of Utah's mineral rights from ecologically and culturally sensitive lands in the Desolation Canyon region of the Uintah-Ouray Reservation for federal mineral rights in a less ecologically sensitive part of the reservation.

Even though it was a land swap that often brings condemnation from multiple environmental groups, this deal brought praise by some groups especially protective of Desolation Canyon. It was praised by multiple conservation groups.

More recently, one of Bishop's bills was cobbled into the most massive public lands conservation act signed into law in more than a decade.

The Natural Resources Management Act, signed into law this year by President Donald Trump, elevated the status of the Golden Spike Historic Site to that of a national historical park, giving Utah a sixth national park to boast about.

The remote site at Promontory Summit is where the transcontinental railroad joined 150 years ago, forging a transformational accomplishment in the transportation of both people and goods.

Bishop also serves as the senior member on the House Committee on Armed Services, a position people in the defense community have said is critical for Utah interests.

"He has been the point man in the House of Representatives for Utah who has championed the defense of the nation, No. 1, and the viability of Hill Air Force Base and other military installations in the state," said Tage Flint, president and chief executive officer of Utah Defense Alliance, which supports Utah's military missions and seeks to strengthen the state's aerospace industry.

Sixteen years ago, when Hill Air Force Base was rumored for placement on a base closure list, Bishop and other Utah congressional members fought vigorously to save one of the state's largest employers.

The base, covering nearly 7,000 acres in Weber and Davis counties, was again rumored for closure as part of a budget proposal pushed by then-President Barack Obama in 2013.

Bishop worked closely with the defense community and aerospace industry to help secure the northern Utah base as not only the site for repairs for the fifth-generation fighter, the F-35, but as a home to a signficant number of the stealth fighters.

"He recognizes the importance of the contribution to the economy of the state that come with that big enterprise. I've always been amazed at how much time and energy he dedicates to maintain the viability of military installations in Utah," Flint said.

Flint, who also is general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, said Bishop also successfully passed legislation to allow the district to prepay its debt to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on an accelerated schedule. The district operates several bureau dams in northern Utah, including East Canyon and Rockport.

The long-term congressman has also earned kudos from his conservative counterparts in Western states that have long argued for more state autonomy.

He was co-founder of the 10th Amendment Task Force in the U.S. House of Representatives, a coalition of House members committed to working toward disbursing power in Washington back to the people and states and also co-founded the Western States Coalition advocating more states' rights.

Bishop is a Kaysville native with a long history in politics. He served 16 years in the Utah Legislature, including as House Majority leader and was unanimously elected as House speaker.

In 2003, he was sworn in as the new congressman from Utah's 1st Congressional District, replacing the retiring Jim Hansen.

Bishop, who turned 68 on July 13, is married to Jeralynn Hansen Bishop. They have five children and seven grandchildren and reside in Brigham City.

Flint said Bishop will be missed, for both his role in supporting the nation's military and Utah's defense infrastructure and for his work on the natural resources committee.

"When he was chairman of that, he was huge in terms of steering national policy on natural resources," Flint said. "We miss him being in that seat by the way."