SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah first lady Norma Matheson died Sunday at the age of 89.

The wife of former Democratic Gov. Scott Matheson, Norma Matheson was the mother for four children, including former Democratic Congressman Jim Matheson and federal appeals court Judge Scott Matheson Jr.

"Our dear and amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Norma Matheson, passed away last night, having lived a life to be admired, celebrated, and loved," according to statement Monday from her children. "She brought empathy, grace and common sense to everything she did. We owe everything to her."

Utah House Democrats called Norma Matheson a staunch advocate for good governance and civic participation and a beloved leader for Utah Democrats.

“I grew up across the street from Norma and have known her almost my entire life,” said Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Salt Lake City. “She was like my second mom. She always had time to chat and I could tell her absolutely anything. Norma was a woman of grace, warmth and great intelligence. She truly understood people."

Arent said she would never forget knocking on doors with Norma Matheson during her campaigns.

"People would run out of their homes to see Norma when they heard she was in their neighborhood," she said. "I loved Norma and will miss her very much.”

Born in 1929 to Dr. Leo and Ardella Warenski, Norma Matheson grew up in Nephi. The family moved to San Francisco and Philadelphia for her father’s ob/gyn training in her teen years. The family settled in Salt Lake City, where Norma attended East High School.

Norma Matheson graduated from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in zoology. She married Scott Matheson in 1951.

"They dedicated their lives to their children — loving, teaching and supporting them in every way possible, and imparting strong values to guide them through life," the family statement said.

The Matheson children, including son Tom and daughter Lu, said community service was a core value for their parents.

During her tenure as first lady from 1977 to 1985, she worked tirelessly on issues affecting the elderly, education and children. She visited every senior center in the state and led the restoration of the historic governor’s mansion.

"Our parents shared a storybook romance and marriage, partners in parenting and public service. When she lost our dad much too soon, she rededicated herself to community engagement and friendships," the statement said.

Scott Matheson died in 1990 of a multiple myeloma, a rare form of cancer, at age 61.

Norma Matheson served on many boards, including Nature Conservancy of Utah, Scott M. Matheson Leadership Forum, University of Utah College of Nursing Development, Hogle Zoo, Governor’s Commission on Aging, Utah State University Utah Botanical Center, Alliance for Unity, Salt Lake League of Women Voters and Utah Women’s Legislative Council.

“Whenever I wanted to hear a commonsense, down-to-earth perspective on an issue that I knew was shared by regular Utahns, I knew Norma was the person to talk to. She reflected the values of Utahns," said Utah House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City.

Norma Matheson leaves behind her brother Jim, four children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements for a memorial event are pending.