SALT LAKE CITY — Lori Loughlin is celebrating her 55th birthday on Monday, and multiple people connected to her shared social media posts in celebration.

Loughlin’s daughter, Isabella Giannulli, shared an Instagram post honoring her mother. The post was Giannulli’s first social media post since the college admissions scandal broke last March. Giannulli’s post includes a photo of Loughlin and her daughter together.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Giannulli wrote in the caption.

And, interestingly, Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade commented on the photo, “my people.”

Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal created a strained relationship with her daughters, according to Yahoo Entertainment. In fact, the scandal caused Olivia Jade, who is a social media star in her own right, to lose partnerships with Sephora and other companies. Olivia Jade gave up social media after the scandal, too.

Similarly, Loughlin lost her job on the Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart.” Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin almost immediately after the scandal broke.

Still: “When Calls the Heart” stars celebrated Loughlin’s birthday, too. “When Calls the Heart” star Erin Krakow shared a photo on Instagram of Loughlin and Krakow hugging while on set.

“Happy Birthday to my forever friend with a heart of gold. Love you!” Krakow wrote.

“When Calls the Heart” star Paul Greene shared a photo of Loughlin, too, which included a heart emoji.