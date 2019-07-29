Note: Bear River finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2018 and was tied for fifth in Region 12 with a 1-4 record. It did not qualify for the 4A playoffs.

Bear River 2018 offensive and defensive stats

GARLAND — If Bear River’s offense looks the same as it was a year ago, it’s because it is.

Of the 11 starters who are projected to start in the season opener on Aug. 16, 10 were starters in the final three games last season.

It was the result of a unique personnel decision by Bear River coach Chris Wise in which he decided to have all of his seniors who played on both sides of the ball to focus just on defense.

It beat Ridgeline in the first game after the decision, and then after a Week 9 loss to Logan, the Bears routed Ogden 55-21 to wrap up the 2018 season after missing the playoffs.

A year later, Bear River is loaded with returning offensive experience heading into what Wise hopes is an improved 2019 season.

“I like our kids, I like their work ethic,” said Wise. “There’s no doubt that we’ve got a tough region that we’ve got to battle through. There’s no pushover, not by a long shot. Top to bottom, I think our region can compete with any other region in 4A, and if we’re able to do well in our region that really does bode well for the playoffs.”

Bear River’s offense only scored more than 17 points twice last season, both after the notable offensive switch. That bodes well for this season, as the Bears need to make a dramatic jump offensively to try to compete near the top or middle of Region 11.

Defense is where the bigger question marks are, with just four returning starters. Bear River ranked eighth in 4A last year in scoring defense and this year’s young defense needs to grow up quickly to replicate that.

Bear River Bears at a glance

Coach: Chris Wise is entering his 18th season as Bear River’s head coach, and he’s one of the longest tenured coaches in school history. He’s amassed a 101-90 record along the way, including state titles in 2003, 2004 and 2006. He’s a graduate of Bear River High School.

Coach Wise comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I like it, it’s going to be a good thing. And maybe it’s just because we’re coming off the situation we have last year with Ogden. I think that eliminates that situation so you can have regional, geographic regions and still have the best teams go to the playoffs.”

Bear River offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Donald Hawes

2018 offensive production: 17.2 ppg (22nd in 4A)

— 10 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Ren Fonnesbeck (QB)

Started half the games for Bear River last year and passed for 830 yards and four touchdowns in those games.

— Caeden Miller (OT)

Returns to anchor the offensive line and has some great size.

Returning offensive starters

Ren Fonnesbeck (QB)

Chance Udy (RB)

Logan Litchford (C)

Baxter Wise (G)

Caeden Miller (T)

Braden Munns (G)

Tanner Hall (G)

Taden Marble (TE)

Josh Payne (WR)

Colt Lish (WR)

Klayson Roberts (WR)

Coach Wise comments on returning starting QB Ren Fonnesbeck:

“He’s an outstanding leader, he has a great mind for the game. He’s a fierce competitor, he just hates to lose. He’s going to do the little things to try and win, and that’s what I like. He leads by example that way.”

Coach Wise comments on experienced offensive line:

“Caeden Miller has some real height and size and he’ll be our left tackle. Tanner Hall is looking great at left guard. Logan Litchford is one of captains at center, he hurt his leg in summer basketball but he’s trying to come back, but he should be back. Right guard Baxter Wise was a starter last year and I think right tackle is going to be Braden Munns, and those last two were sophomores last year. They work really well as a unit. They do a great job together, they know the zone and they know how to communicate it, so that’s good.”

Coach Wise comments on returning running back Chance Udy:

“He’s the type of guy that can handle the load, but at the same time we’ve got to make sure people don’t load the box on us, so we’re going to have to use the wide receivers quite a bit and spread the ball around."

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

As a team last year, Bear River only rushed for 1,189 yards, and it was paltry production that led to a dismal season offensively. With five starters returning who started multiple varsity games last year, coach Chris Wise is optimistic about increased production. It will require patience, though, as the line continues to learn the nuances of the zone blocking scheme that Bear River uses.

Bear River defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jared Lish

2018 defensive production: 21.2 ppg (8th in 4A)

— 4 returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Kace Jones (SS)

As a sophomore last year, he started to make an impact defensively in the last four games, recording 26 tackles.

— Maverik Skinner (FS)

Recorded 24 tackles in the first games of the season, but didn’t play after that.

Returning defensive starters

Maverik Skinner (FS)

Logan Fraser (DT)

Porter Tackett (LB)

Kace Jones (SS)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Logan Knudsen (DL)

Tanner Hall (DL)

Braden Munns (DL)

Maverik Skinner (LB)

Coach Wise comments on defensive mentality:

“Jared Lish has done an outstanding job at defensive coordinator and I know that he’s going to get those guys ready to go. The problem is the youth and so the focus is making sure those guys get the kind of reps they need. Everything is about reps, getting them the kind of looks they need to be successful.”

Coach Wise comments on lone defensive line returning starter Logan Fraser and the inexperience:

“He does an outstanding job up front. He plays what we call a nasty which is the nose position, and he occupies that spot very well. I think he’s going to be somebody that kind of turns heads in the region and maybe around the state a little. He’s got a lot of size and speed. We’re still just kind of filling our way around things with the rest of them. Coach Jeff Smart is our defensive line coach and he does an outstanding job of rolling guys so that we never get too exhausted, because for us the way we play defense is about our inside and front five. We have to get push to the quarterback.”

Coach Wise comments on defensive standout Kace Jones:

“Kace Jones is a hybrid linebacker-safety, and he’s a player. He’s only going to be a junior. He’s a guy you’re going to be mentioning in your articles, I feel.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

With just a couple of defensive players returning with varsity experience this season, Bear River faces a lot of question marks heading into the season. The coaching staff has a big challenge ahead in getting the right personnel into the right positions to maximize the talent on the team.

Bottom line

Bear River had its six-year playoff streak come to an end last season, and there were many reasons why. Coach Wise said he’s trying to change the culture of this year’s team to try to get the program back to where he believes it should be. How responsive the players are remains to be seen, and that will ultimately determine whether the Bears are fighting for a first-round bye toward the end of the season or hitting the road in the first round of the new playoff format.

Coaches preseason Region 11 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 11 prediction: Fifth

Key region game: at Green Canyon, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — JUAN DIEGO, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Box Elder, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 —BONNEVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — LOGAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Green Canyon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — MOUNTAIN CREST, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Sky View, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — CLEARFIELD, 7 p.m.

….

Felt's Facts for Bear River

All-time record: 394-450-19 (97 years)

Region championships: 13 (1937, 1959, 1983, 1984, 1985 co, 1986 co, 1987, 1990, 1998, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2006)

Playoff appearances: 37

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2012-2018)

All-time playoff record: 38-34

State championships: 3 (2003, 2004, 2006)

State championship record: 3-5

Most played rivalry: 98 meetings with Box Elder dating back to 1923. Box Elder leads 70-26-2.

Felt’s Factoids: Bear River's 98 meetings with Box Elder make the game the longest uninterrupted active rivalry in state history, having been played every season since 1923. The winner has taken home a traveling trophy, the Golden Spike, since 1959. ... BR recovered 10 fumbles — a state record — against Jordan in a 1981 Class 3A playoff game.

...

Last 5

2018 — 4-6 (1-4 in Region 12 – Missed playoffs)

2017 — 6-5 (2-3 in Region 12 – 4A First Round)

2016 — 8-4 (5-2 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

2015 — 3-8 (2-4 in 3AA North – 3AA First round)

2014 — 5-7 (3-3 in 3AA North – 3AA Quarterfinals)

...

Bear River coaching history

2002-current — Chris Wise (101-90)

2001 — Jay Graft (5-4)

1998-2000 — Ryan Bishop (23-10)

1997 — Jeff Kilts (2-8)

1992-1996 — Doug Parry (34-22)

1988-1991 — Mike Rosky (26-16)

1981-1987 — Dan Cox (58-21)

1979-1980 — Mark Pierce (4-14)

1978 — Hal Lewis (2-7)

1976-1977 — Bill Jacobson (7-13)

1968-1975 — Don Peterson (20-50)

1959-1967 — Gerald Simmons (38-39)

1957-1958 — Donald Smith (8-10)

1955-1956 — Hess Peterson (6-11)

1954 — Wendell Hess (6-3)

1952-1953 — Howard "Tuff" Linford (7-9)

1946-1947 — Floyd Rasmussen (4-10)

1944-1945 — Moyle Knudson (2-9)

1943 — Mr. Leavitt (0-6)

1940-1942 — Carl Smith (0-19)

1937-1939 — Lyle Tripp (9-11)

1932-1936 — Vern Harris (7-17)

1927-1931 — Leo Walker (10-14)

1922-1926 — Unknown (6-12)

….

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2004 — Jason Zundel, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — McCoy Christensen, LB

2017 — Walker Wise, OL

2016 — Jordan Watson, DE

2016 — Gunner Sorensen, S

2013 — Justus Wise, OL

2012 — Justus Wise, OL

2009 — Hunter Payne, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.