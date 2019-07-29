Note: Milford finished with a 12-0 overall record in 2018 and was first in 1A South with a 3-0 record. It beat Duchesne 45-14 in the 1A championship.

Milford 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

MILFORD — It’s been nearly two years since the Milford Tigers lost a game, as their last defeat came on Sept. 22, 2017, to the Duchesne Eagles.

Since then, the Tigers have won 19 straight games and two state championships at the 1A level.

Milford is still primed to be pretty loaded on both sides of the ball this year, but with the dissolving of the 1A classification, it stands to reason the road will be tougher as the Tigers make the move up to 2A, as well as the fact they’ll play Ogden from 4A and South Summit from 3A before region competition starts.

Can they keep the championship streak alive even if they don’t run the table?

“I sure hope so,” Tigers head coach Thane Marshall said. “Moving up, it’s a challenge, but who knows? On paper we should be OK.”

One thing Marshall is more sure of is that his team will be in more close games this year than it was in 2018, when it won seven of 12 by more than 30 points.

“I don’t see a 30-point win on the schedule,” he said. “Every game should be a close contest.”

Milford Tigers at a glance

Coach: Thane Marshall is entering his sixth season leading the Tigers. He has compiled a record of 39-16.

Marshall’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“With the RPI, every game counts … when you get to the state tournament, it’s going to be kind of nice, because you get to see teams playing the right teams.”

Milford offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Wes Marshall

2018 offensive production: 43.7 ppg (1st in 1A)

—Eight returning starters

—Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

—Bryson Barnes (QB)

The reigning 1A MVP is already in the top 10 in state history in total passing yards and passing touchdowns for a career heading into his senior campaign. Can he keep up his pace with a tougher schedule ahead?

—Zac Sherwood (WR)

The 6-foot-5 target had a solid junior campaign in 2018, but will be more counted on to help fill the shoes of the graduated Paxton Henrie, who tallied 1,170 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns last year.

Returning offensive starters

Bryson Barnes (QB)

Gage Griffiths (RB)

Bret Beebe (WR)

Zac Sherwood (WR)

Ike Keller (OL)

Carson Cox (OL)

Russell Walker (OL)

MJ Mafulu (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Rhyder Ambrose (OL)

Blake Barnes (WR)

Heston Sullivan (WR)

Marshall’s comments on Bryson Barnes:

“To me, with the numbers he’s putting up, you’ve got to put him up there as one of the best in the state, probably that’s ever played the game.”

Marshall’s comments on overall team participation:

“We’ve got probably 50 kids out for football, and there’s like 72 or 73 boys in school. It’s the norm to play football now.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The Tigers should be really good offensively as long as Barnes is leading the way, but at this point it’s probably a matter of just how prolific can they be? As much production as Milford has returning on offense, there are still some question marks. Can Ambrose step in and be effective at center? Can some of the wide receivers who will assume bigger roles rise to the occasion?

Milford defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Isaako Aaitui

2018 defensive production: 15.8 ppg (2nd in 1A)

—Eight returning starters

—4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

—Russell Walker (DL)

Led the team in 2018 with nine sacks and was third in tackles with 80.

—Gage Griffiths (LB)

Was second on the team in tackles in 2018 with 85 and will be helping to lead a linebacking corps that will have some youth in 2019.

Returning defensive starters

Russell Walker (DL)

Gage Griffiths (LB)

Ike Keller (DL)

Carson Cox (DL)

Kolby Gillies (DL)

Kyden Peters (LB)

Bryson Barnes (DB)

Bret Beebe (DB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Casek Hardy (LB)

Calvin Holm (LB)

Marshall’s comments on the defensive line:

“Our strength is going to be our defensive line. We’ve got six or seven deep across there.”

Marshall’s comments on finding a “Mike” linebacker:

“We’ve got to find somebody who will step up and hit somebody. We’ve got two kids there, Casek Hardy and Calvin Holm who can step up. ... I think they’ll be OK.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The line is huge and should lead the way, but can Marshall find enough good linebackers? Additionally, he expects to see more opponents use the passing game this season. Can the secondary be good enough?

Bottom line

If Milford was still in 1A, it would surely be the runaway favorite to win a third straight state title. Of course, that’s not the case. That said, the Tigers roster is still loaded enough to expect them to at least be a very real contender in 2A this year. Can Barnes take another step up? Can the linebackers and secondary be good enough against teams that will pass more than they might be used to? If they can, there shouldn’t be any reason Milford can’t contend for another championship.

Coaches preseason 2A South straw poll: Second

Deseret News 2A South prediction: Second

Key region game: Friday, Sept. 13 at Beaver

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at South Summit, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Gunnison Valley, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — OGDEN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — DUCHESNE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — ENTERPRISE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — KANAB, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — PAROWAN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at North Sevier, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Milford

All-time record: 246-393-11 (77 years)

Region championships: 5 (1990, 1991, 1999 co, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 33

Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2009-2018)

All-time playoff record: 19-30

State championships: 3 (1993, 2017, 2018)

State championship record: 3-1

Most played rivalry: Six meetings with Parowan dating back to 1949. Milford leads 46-37-3.

Felt’s Factoids: Tiger Jared Barnes holds the record for single-game safeties (tied with one other), two, against Duchesne in 1993. ... Mike Grajek is one of only 18 coaches to win a state title in his first year (1993).

...

Last 5

2018 — 12-0 (3-0 in 1A South – 1A Champions)

2017 — 11-1 (3-0 in 1A South – 1A Champions)

2016 — 7-4 (3-1 in 1A South – 1A Semifinals)

2015 — 5-5 (1-3 in 1A South – 1A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 4-6 (1-2 in 1A North – 1A Quarterfinals)

...

Milford coaching history

2014-current — Thane Marshall (39-16)

2010-2013 — Brian Williamson (11-30)

2007-2009 — Robert Langston (8-24)

2000-2006 — Ricky Rose (22-51)

1999 — Daren Cheney (9-3)

1995-1998 — Robert Langston (14-23)

1994 — Franklin Bramall (9-2)

1993 — Mike Grajek (7-3)

1992 — Cleve Weaver (6-5)

1990-1991 — Brennan Jackson (18-4)

1986-1989 — Marvin Magalei (7-26)

1980-1985 — Kevin Barnes (25-28)

1978-1979 — Joe Hillock (2-13)

1977 — Dave Houle (1-7)

1976 — Monte Lee (2-6)

1973-1975 — Bob Andrus (9-20)

1968-1972 — unknown (13-28-2)

1967 — Dick Payne (0-7)

1964-1966 — Ivan Rowley (9-14-1)

1963 — unknown (3-4)

1962 — Jerry Davids (1-6)

1953-1961 — Lee Petty (22-39-3)

1949-1952 — unknown (3-19-2)

....

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2018 — Bryson Barnes, QB

2017 — Ty Netto, RB/SS

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Paxton Henrie, WR/S

2018 — Alec Williams, OL/MLB

2018 — Ike Keller, OL/DL

2018 — Wyatt Parker, DL/OT

2018 — Gage Griffiths, RB/LB

2018 — Russell Walker, OL/DL

2017 — Isiah Montoya, K

2017 — Trae Williamson, OL/LB

2017 — Colton Pomerinke, WR/DB

2017 — Jaxon Davis, WR/LB

2017 — Cole Wilson, WR/DB

2017 — Stetson Wright, WR/DB

2017 — Bryson Barnes, QB

2016 — Bryson Barnes, QB

2016 — Ty Netto, RB/DB

2016 — Trae Williamson, OL/LB

2016 — Isiah Montoya, K

2016 — Jaxon Davis, WR/LB

2015 — Jordan Hardy, QB

2014 — Wade Netto, RB/LB

2014 — Nathan Barnes, WR/DB

2013 — Wade Netto, RB/SS

2011 — Mauricio Hernandez, WR/DB

2010 — Chad Netto, OL/LB

2009 — Jacob Idhe, QB/FS

2009 — Chris Manuele, OL/DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.