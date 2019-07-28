LOGAN – Former Utah State track and field standout and current Team USA heptathlete Chari Hawkins will represent Team USA at the IAAF World Championships as she placed third in the heptathlon at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The competition was held over two days at Drake Stadium with the final three events (long jump, javelin, 800 meters) taking place on Sunday.

The 2019 IAAF World Championships will be held Sept. 26-Oct. 6 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The five-time All-American at Utah State finished with a career-best 6,230 points. Former Mississippi State heptathlete Erica Bougard claimed the top spot as she scored 6,663 points, while former Georgia standout Kendall Williams placed second with 6,610 points.

Following the first four events of the heptathlon on Saturday, Hawkins was in third place with 3,739 points. She placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (13.17), third in the high jump (1.79 meters/5-10.5), eighth in the shot put (13.09 meters/42-11.5) and eighth in the 200-meter run (24.42).

On Sunday, Hawkins placed fifth in the long jump (6.26 meters/20-6.5), sixth in the javelin (42.87 meters/140-07) and 11th in the 800-meter run (2:18.85).

Hawkins, who recently became sponsored by On running shoes, concluded her stellar Aggie career by being selected as the 2015 Mountain West Women's Outdoor Track & Field Student-Athlete of the Year. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, was tabbed the Women's Outstanding Performer of the Meet at the 2015 MW Outdoor Track & Field Championships in San Diego, California, where she won the heptathlon (5,622 points) and high jump (1.76 meters/5-9.25) titles while taking second in the long jump (5.92 meters/19-5.25) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (13.75).

Hawkins competed in the heptathlon at the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Finals and earned her third straight second-team All-America honor with a 14th-place finish in the event. Her point total of 5,750 points broke her own school record and was the fourth-highest total in MW history.

The recently graduated Cierra Simmons-Mecham competed in the Nike women's 3,000-meter steeplechase finals as she placed 13th with a time of 10 minutes, 7.20 seconds.

The native of Soda Springs, Idaho, was a two-time All-American while competing for the Aggies. Furthermore, she most recently garnered honorable mention All-American honors after placing 20th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:23.90 at the NCAA Outdoor Finals.

Fellow former Aggie distance runner Dillon Maggard, who runs professionally for Brooks Beasts Track Club, competed in the Toyota men's 5,000-meter run finals, placing 13th in the event with a time of 13 minutes, 59.20 seconds.

Maggard concluded his stellar Aggie career as a nine-time All-American. He matched the school record previously set by James Parker, who represented the United States in the hammer at the 2004 Olympic Summer Games and 2005 World Championships.

Additionally, Maggard earned five first-team All-American honors alone during his senior season with Utah State – two each during the indoor and outdoor seasons, and one during cross-country. Maggard guided the cross-country program to its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Cross Country Championships, where he placed sixth overall and the team finished 27th.