OGDEN — In 2018, Ogden football had one of its finest seasons in recent memory.

There were victories over Ben Lomond and Bonneville, six total wins and a record above .500 in region play.

Simply put, it was about as good a year as could have been expected.

“Last year we had the best record Ogden has had in the last 30 years and we beat Bonneville and Ben Lomond for the first time in a long time,” head coach Erik Thompson said.

The challenge this season is to continue that success.

“These guys are trying hard to carry that on,” Thompson said.

Continuing the Tigers’ upward swing comes down to a multitude of things, really, none more important than creating and maintaining a culture.

“It is about creating a culture, and making sure the process is more important than the result,” Thompson said. “It all starts with people. The kids who are on the team council, the returners and team leaders. They are setting a strong example for the younger kids and I feel fortunate I have those type of kids again.”

Making things difficult, though, as is usually the case, is a lack of depth. Fighting for numbers and participation is the real battle at Ogden, one Thompson knows all too well.

“At smaller schools like this you wish you had a few more kids, more depth,” he said. “Getting more kids out is always the battle you are fighting. You have to recruit the halls and work with kids' work schedules and sometimes kind of crazy home situations. That is always a little bit of stress, but we are super excited about the kids who are showing up every day.”

A natural byproduct of a lack of depth is kids are required to play both sides of the ball.

The Tigers take it as a badge of honor.

“They think it is a badge of honor to play both ways in high school football,” said Thompson. “They want to do that, they don’t look at it as a negative thing. They have to be mentally and physically tough. We try to find those kids with special abilities, and personalities, and then try to coach them up.”

As for expectations for the coming season, it is more personal than wins and losses for the Tigers.

“We are going to be the best people we can be every day,” Thompson said. “However many wins that leads to, we don’t really worry about that. We just want to redefine what our best is every day.”

Ogden Tigers at a glance

Coach: Erik Thompson is set to begin his third season as head coach at Ogden and is coming off a 6-5 campaign that ended in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Prior to his time with the Tigers, Thompson coached 12 years at Northridge, where he finished with an overall record of 81-67. He is a graduate of Roy High School.

Ogden Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Erik Thompson

2018 offensive production: 30 ppg (8th in 4A)

-- Three returning starters

-- Wing T/Spread offense hybrid

Key offensive returning starters

-- Chase Butler (RB)

Rushed for 661 yards on just 64 carries in 2018, and averaged over 10 (10.33) yards per carry. Ran for seven touchdowns and added six touchdown receptions — Butler finished the year with 563 yards receiving. He finished tied for the second-most touchdowns scored by any of the Tigers’ skill position players, trailing only Rhyle Hanson.

-- Hovanel Palacios (OL)

One of two returning starters along the Tigers’ offensive line, Palacios played a significant role in helping both Hanson and Butler to standout 2018 campaigns.

Returning offensive starters

Chase Butler (RB)

Hovanel Palacios (OL)

Karson Payne (OL)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Jaice Holt (QB)

Cooper Crabtree (WR)

Angelo Collier (RB)

Gavin Herrick (WR)

Skyler Jensen (OL)

Isaac Wilson (RB)

Logan Shobe (RB)

Coach Thompson’s comments on the Tigers’ running back corps:

“I feel like those two running backs, Logan Schobe and Chase Butler, and the guy who rotates in with them, Isaac Wilson, and Angelo Collier, too, all those guys are super talented. We feel like our strength (on offense) is with our running backs, and we will feature those a bit.”

Coach Thompson’s comments on returning offensive starters:

“We have only three returners on offense, but one, Chase Butler, was one of the better players in the state last year. Chase was a really good player for us. Finished with over 1,300 all-purpose yards. Then we have two returning offensive linemen, Hovanel Palacios and Karson Payne. We have a lot of new faces and there will be some work to do on offense.”

Coach Thompson’s comments on newcomers expected to contribute on offense:

“We lost the best tailback in the state in Rhyle Hansen last year, but there is a kid behind him, Logan Shobe, who is really tough and he will step in at tailback. Jaice Holt will be the starting quarterback and he is doing a good job. Then there is a wide receiver who played a little bit last year, Cooper Crabtree, who’ll get a lot of reps.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The Tigers bring back few returners on the offensive side of the ball, although the returners are significant, none more than Chase Butler. Success on the offense will come down to the development of the newcomers, however, such as quarterback Jaice Holt and wide receiver Cooper Crabtree.

Ogden Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Terry Larsen

2018 defensive production: 32.6 ppg (19th in 4A)

-- Six returning starters

-- 4-2-5 / 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Logan Shobe (LB)

Racked up 91 tackles a season ago, third-most on the team and second-most by any returning Tiger. Also, led the team with eight sacks. Had five games with 10-plus tackles, including 14-tackle outings against Ben Lomond, Bonneville and Carbon.

-- Izayah Shabazz (DE)

Played a large role on the Tigers’ defensive line, and recorded 37 tackles and five sacks. Had a six-tackle outing against Carbon, and five-tackle showings against Bonneville and Enterprise.

Returning defensive starters

Cisco Cuevas (LB)

Kaydin Olivieri (LB/DB)

Logan Shobe (LB)

Isaac Wilson (LB/S)

Chase Butler (S)

Izayah Shabazz (DE)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Ammon Bergeson (DE)

Isaiah Ortiz (S)

Brayan Perez (LB/S)

Nathan Greenfield (DL/LB)

Coach Thompson’s comments on the middle of the Tigers’ defense:

“We didn’t feel very good about linebacker for the first couple of years, but now they are all back, Isaac Wilson, Cisco Cuevas, Chase Butler and Logan Shobe. We are moving Chase to free safety, so between our middle safety and three linebackers, all of those kids have started for us and are our best players. They are all are coming back. We feel really good about the middle of the field.”

Coach Thompson’s comments on Ogden’s defensive front:

“Izayah Shabazz is coming back and he should do a good job. Then there is Ammon Bergeson, he is the sophomore quarterback, but he is really an electric defensive end, really explosive. We are still trying to find depth on the D-line and we are going to rotate between a four-man front and an odd front. We will probably be more of an odd front this year.”

Coach Thompson’s comments on Tigers’ secondary:

“We’ve had a really good secondary the past couple of years, but there isn’t a lot of experience there now, so that is one of the areas we are working on. We are undersized, but have a lot of good team speed. We want to put as much speed on the field and move around a lot, be good that way.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Aside from an almost constant lack of depth, the difficulty at Ogden normally is finding skilled players along the defensive line. That holds true again this season, although the Tigers have a pair of players on the defensive front in Izayah Shabazz and Ammon Bergeson who are expected to be difference makers. Success on defense will likely stem from development in the secondary, however, the one area in which the Tigers are almost wholly inexperienced heading into the season.

Bottom line

The Tigers are coming off one of the best campaigns in the last 30 years of Ogden football. The hope is to continue to build off that success, but Ogden must replace more than a few significant contributors.

If newcomers, like quarterback Jaice Holt, running back Logan Shobe and defensive end Ammon Bergeson develop, and health is a plus, the Tigers should have another fine year and possibly a high finish in region.

If not, a step back is to be expected and with it a middle-to-low-table finish in Region 10.

Coaches preseason Region 10 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: at Stansbury, Oct. 10 (Week 9)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — JUDGE MEMORIAL, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Milford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — PARK CITY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Tooele, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at STANSBURY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — BEN LOMOND, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Ogden High School

All-time record: 448-541-35 (119 years)

Region championships: 16 (1910, 1916, 1937 co, 1938, 1940, 1942, 1943, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1966, 1974 co, 1981)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 13-25

State championships: 2 (1901, 1906, 1907, 1910, 1916, 1958, 1966) -- championships determined by season record vs. other high schools from 1898-1918.

State championship record: 2-3

Most played rivalry: 71 meetings with Logan dating back to 1920. Logan leads 41-26-4.

Felt’s Factoids: The winner of the Ben Lomond-Ogden game claims the Iron Horse — one of just seven traveling trophies currently being contested in Utah prep football. Seven of their 68 matchups have gone into overtime, the most between any two teams. ... Tiger Ray Baird was the first of 16 Utah prep players to return an interception 100 yards (1946).

Last 5

2018 — 6-5 (3-2 in Region 11 – 4A First round)

2017 — 3-7 (2-3 in Region 11 – Missed playoffs)

2016 — 0-10 (Independent Schedule)

2015 — 0-10 (Independent Schedule)

2014 — 0-10 (0-6 in Region 5 – Missed playoffs)

Ogden coaching history

2017-current — Erik Thompson (9-12)

2013-2016 — Kent Taylor (2-38)

2010-2012 — Troy Kolan (8-23)

2008-2009 — Eric Eyre (11-10)

2006-2007 — Dennis Dalton (3-18)

2004-2005 — Ed Larson (2-17)

1998-2003 — John Filiaga (19-44)

1994-1997 — Steve Coburn (11-29)

1987-1993 — Ralph Parrish (22-44)

1979-1986 — Dave Brown (30-49)

1974-1978 — Eric Maughan (23-26)

1971-1973 — Virgil Savage (6-18-1)

1969-1970 — Ira Winger (5-10-1)

1965-1968 — Wilf Christensen (25-13)

1960-1964 — Norris Johansen (34-12-1)

1953-1959 — Chris Apostol (47-24-6)

1952 — Mel Wood (5-3-1)

1946-1951 — Cluff Snow (24-22-6)

1945 — Keith Waansgard (3-5-1)

1941-1944 — unknown (26-13-2)

1938-1940 — Gilbert Moesinger (19-6)

1930-1937 — Ernest Simpkins (35-20-3)

1923-1929 — unknown (19-22-1

1922 — Dixon Kapple (5-2)

1920-1921 — Carl. W. Peterson (6-9-1)

1915-1919 — unknown (13-11-4)

1913-1914 — Lon Romney (2-10)

1912 — unknown (2-5)

1910-1911 — Mr. Brown (10-6-1)

1903-1909 — unknown (17-18-5)

1902 — Mr. Thompson (1-5-1)

1898-1901 — unknown (7-9-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Rhyle Hanson, RB

