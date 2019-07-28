Note: Timpanogos finished with a 6-4 overall record in 2018 and was sixth in Region 8 with a 1-4 record. It did not qualify for the 5A playoffs.

Timpanogos 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

OREM — Player turnover is one of the tougher things high school coaches deal with from year to year, a fact not lost on Timpanogos coach Daniel Tervort as he begins his fifth year coaching the Timberwolves.

Located in northern Orem, Timpanogos is right smack in the middle of several top programs, making the prospect of keeping players within the school boundaries challenging.

"It's a tough reality here, and we're struggling with numbers again this year, although we really like the guys we do have," Tervort said. "So it's a new group. A lot different than the last two years, but we like the progress we've been making."

Tervort had just 45 players report to team camp this year as opposed to 70 last season, which is a relatively low number for a 5A program.

"We have a top baseball and basketball program here at Timpanogos, so a lot of the focus for athletes has been with those sports, but like I said, we have a small number this year, but a good number," Tervort said. "We have a quality group of young guys that are working hard and that we believe can see some good success."

As for how his team stacks up in Region 7, Tervort knows his work is cut out.

"Orem is obviously loaded and Timpview is obviously one of the top programs in the state most years," Tervort said. "Alta has a real good program going down there and Lehi — so it's a tough, tough region that we'll have to compete in and hopefully we're ready for that challenge."

Timpanogos Timberwolves at a glance

Coach: Daniel Tervort is in his fifth season and has accumulated a 16-24 record over that time.

Tervort's comments on new UHSAA RPI:

"Hopefully it works out well. I'm interested to see how it turns out this year, much like everyone else."

Timpanogos Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Daniel Tervort

2018 offensive production: 36.2 ppg (4th in 5A)

— Spread offense

— Two returning starters

Key offensive returning starters

— Rory Ziegra (RB): Rushed for 1,142 yards last season and 12 touchdowns on an 11.65 yards per rush average

— Kyle Roundy (OL): Played left tackle last season and will be relied on a lot to help lead the offense.

Newcomers to watch

— Bryant Sakamaki (QB)

— Jayden Thompson (WR)

Tervort's comments on Rory Ziegra:

"We're fortunate to have Rory back and will obviously rely on him a lot. He's a top back who did a lot of great things a year ago and we're hoping he can just keep getting better."

Tervort's comments on new quarterback Bryant Sakamaki:

"He has to replace a real good one we've had the last few years, so there's a lot to learn, but he's done a great job with it so far. We're trying to make things simple for him and cut down on a bit of the responsibility he has with reads and we feel it's going well. He's good on his feet and has a good arm."

Tervort's comments on his offensive line:

"We return some good players there, so we feel we can rely on some good play up front to help our new quarterback out."

Timpanogos Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Joe Haymore

2018 defensive production: 29.3 ppg (14th in 5A)

— 4-3 base

— Four returning starters

Key defensive returning starter

Elijah Kratzer (LB): Kratzer led the Timberwolves with 72 tackles a year ago and will be looked on again to lead this year's defense.

Defensive returning starters

Elijah Kratzer (LB)

Nesi Sau (DL)

TJ Sau (DL)

Mo Kivalu (LB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Tyler Adams (DB)

Breyden Jorgensen (DL)

Tex Wilcock (DL)

Tervort on his defensive backs:

"We're coming back with not a lot of experience there, so that's a position where we'll need some guys to really step up. Tyler Adams played some last year and we'll need to have him lead that group."

Tervort on his front seven:

"We have some good bodies on the defensive line and we really like Elijah Kratzer at linebacker. Again, we're a bit thin with depth, but the guys who will play we like a lot and believe we'll have a solid front on defense."

Bottom Line

What looks to be a tougher region to play in coupled with the loss of too many starters from a year ago may prove a very tough road for the Timberwolves. Depth tends to play big in 5A and questionable depth could ultimately prove debilitating as well. Still, the Timberwolves return enough skill on both sides of the ball to be interesting with the possibility of rising above preseason prognostications.

Coaches preseason Region 7 straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 7 prediction: Sixth

Key region game: vs. Lehi, Sept. 12 (Week 5)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — MOUNTAIN VIEW, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — MAPLE MOUNTAIN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 — LEHI, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Orem, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — ALTA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — MOUNTAIN RIDGE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Skyline, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — at Timpview, 7 p.m.

…..

Felt’s Facts for Timpanogos

All-time record: 118-145 (23 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 10

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 2-10

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 22 meetings with Orem dating back to 1997. Orem leads 18-4.

Felt’s Factoids: Timpanogos is one of just 11 schools to have a perfect playoff record on its home field (1-0).

...

Last 5

2018 — 6-4 (1-4 in Region 8 – Missed playoffs)

2017 — 6-4 (1-4 in Region 8 - Missed playoffs)

2016 — 3-7 (1-6 in Region 7 – Missed playoffs)

2015 — 1-9 (1-5 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 1-8 (0-6 in Region 7 - Missed playoffs)

...

Timpanogos coaching history

2015-current — Daniel Tervort (16-24)

2014 — Joe Dupaix (1-8)

2010-2013 — Ed Larson (26-27)

2009 — Brad King (3-6)

2006-2008 — Brad Molen (13-18)

2004-2005 — Frank Bramall (8-13)

2003 — Darren DeGracie (4-5)

2001-2002 — Frank Bramall (13-10)

1996-2000 — Marc McKenney (7-40)

….

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

None

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.