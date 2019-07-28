SARATOGA SPRINGS — A couple and their young daughter were severely burned Saturday night when their van burst into flames after a family outing, firefighters said.

About 9 p.m., the family was getting ready to leave Pelican Bay Marina in Saratoga Springs after spending the day out on the lake with their boat, said Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Jess Campbell.

Their van, an older model Chevrolet, had been causing "some difficulty," Campbell said.

The father had been trying to fix the engine by removing its cover, putting it in the back of the van and pouring gasoline into the carburetor. Gas cans were stored in the back of the van, according to the fire chief

"There were multiple possible ignition sources," Campbell said. "The cans apparently ignited. The interior of the van basically burst into a ball of fire pretty quickly, and there were three children in the van as well as the parents."

Two children were able to get away with no serious injures, but the youngest, a 4-year-old girl, was stuck in her seat belt. While the parents tried to get the girl out, they were all severely burned, according to Campbell.

Bystanders who saw the fire unhooked the boat and got it off the back of the van.

The mother and daughter were flown to University of Utah burn center, while the father was driven there in an ambulance. The mother and daughter remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, while the father's condition was described as less serious than those of his family members.

Additional information about the family, including where they are from, has not been released.

Amy Downing Loveless lives near the marina and recalled hearing sirens and "chaos" when the fire happened.

"There were a lot of tears out here. Lot of people were affected," she said on Sunday.

Loveless and other neighbors are now trying to raise money to help pay for the family's treatment.

"We just know the astronomical costs that are coming, and burden as well as suffering that this family is going through. We're hoping that the neighbors pitch in," Loveless said.

Campbell called the incident "a very tragic situation. It just goes to show we need to take all the care we can to make sure gas cans and things like that are not occupying the same spaces as passengers in vehicles. Our thoughts and prayers for the family and hope that all goes as well as absolutely possible."

Neighbors established a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay medical bills. According to the campaign, they live in Saratoga Springs.

Contributing: Sean Moody