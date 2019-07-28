PROVO CANYON — A man visiting Utah from Mexico died Sunday after debris fell on him in Provo Canyon, authorities said.

Just before 3 p.m., Utah County Sheriff's Office was called to Bridal Veil Falls on the report that someone had fallen, Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. But when crews got there, they learned the 23-year-old had been fatally injured by falling debris.

Authorities believe either a large tree or a rock injured the man.

Bystanders and family members tried to revive him but he died on scene, Cannon said. The trail to the falls was closed for a few hours while authorities investigated the death.

Crews were working to move the man's body down from the falls and transport him to the State Medical Examiner's Office as of late Sunday afternoon.

The man had been visiting Utah for a family function, Cannon said. His name was not immediately released.