WINTER PARK, Colo. — Last October as Zach Calton was getting ready to compete in the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, he broke his right pinky while warming up for a race and was sidelined for about 10 weeks.

Having been back on the bike for about two weeks following the injury, the Ogden native went to Puerto Rico to compete in his first race post-injury on March 1. In the first lap of the race, he crashed and broke his wrist, which kept him out for another 12 weeks.

Having only stopped wearing a brace in early June, the 22-year-old who lives in Salt Lake City and attends the University of Utah didn’t quite know how he’d stack up against the competition this weekend at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike Nationals, but he certainly fared well.

Calton won the short track cross-country title, beating 42 other finishers, and took fifth out of 69 competitors in the standard cross-country race.

Competing at nationals for the sixth time, it was the first time he finished in the top 10 in any race at the marquee event.

“To be able to improve upon any result I’ve ever had at national champs was really exciting for me,” he told the Deseret News by phone Sunday afternoon in regard to how it felt to come back strong after his injury woes.

With Calton’s fifth-place finish in the books Saturday (he was timed at 1:30:59, 49 seconds off the winning pace), Calton competed Sunday in the short track event. It’s a competition that doesn’t have a set distance, but the clock goes for 20 minutes, and then it’s three more laps after that.

As the race went on, Calton and a few other riders took turns sharing the lead. On the last lap, he edged out Carson Beckett of Benton, Kentucky, and Xander Sugarman of Boulder, Colorado, in a photo finish, winning with a time of 26:39. Beckett was clocked at just a second behind that, and Sugarman a second behind Beckett.

Three others were clocked at 26:42.

“I think a win in short track is pretty big,” he said. “I’ll take my win in short track over fifth in (cross-country).”

In the immediate future, Calton, who raced at nationals for Utah-based Summit National Team, hopes he’ll be selected for the United States team that will compete at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, from Aug. 28-Sept. 1.