Craig Foster and his dog Addis competes in dock diving at Dogmode in Millcreek on Sunday. Addis won the competition with a jump of 27 feet 9 inches. Dogs competed to see who could jump the furthest, chasing their prized toy off a dock and into a pool of water. The group North America Diving Dogs, which brought the competition to Utah, says the event is one of the fastest growing sports for dogs.

