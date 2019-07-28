SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake was back in action Saturday night against FC Dallas. Though the match ended in a 0-0 tie, there were some moments where Real had some amazing goal-scoring opportunities. Marcelo Silva took an amazing header from a corner that FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez deflected away at the end of stoppage time in the first half. Again, in the 56th minute, Corey Baird's opportunity came right at the penalty spot, but he could not covert, as the goalkeeper deflected the ball away.

Nick Rimando (7) - A shutout is always an accomplishment, even for a goalkeeper of Rimando's stature. Luckily, he only had to save two shots on goal. The other eight strikes by FC Dallas were outside the frame.

Donny Toia (7) - Toia had a knack for recovering the ball after it was lost by RSL. He accounted for six recoveries, leading the back line of the Claret and Cobalt.

Justen Glad (7) - In the 37th minute, Glad's challenge against Dominique Badji saved a sure goal. Badji's attempt went high, as it sailed over the crossbar.

Marcelo Silva (7) - Silva was assertive on both sides of the pitch in this match. His defense from the center back position was clean and efficient, and he even was deadly from set pieces to get his head on a few balls.

Aaron Herrera (8) - Herrera's defense shined the brightest on this night. He intercepted five balls, getting into passing lanes while pushing the ball forward to get the offense moving ahead.

Kyle Beckerman (7) - Partnering with Everton in the midfield, Beckerman was a big part of why Real possessed the ball for half the match. He also accounted for one shot and one created chance for the team.

Everton Luiz (8) - Everton did not back down against FC Dallas. No statistic proved this more than the way that Everton won 11 duels against FC Dallas players.

Sebastian Saucedo (7.5) - Bofo took an incredible six shots against FC Dallas. Though none of them found the back of the next, FC Dallas was fortunate that the match did not get out of hand.

Damir Kreilach (7) - Kreliach only got off two shots, but he was able to contribute in other ways. The Croatian created two chances, while being a steady force in the attacking midfield.

Jefferson Savarino (5.5) - It was a mixed bag for Savarino throughout the match. He totaled four shots on goal, but he also got dispossessed just as many times in the match.

Corey Baird (7) - Playing at the top of the formation, Baird got off one shot and was a willing passer with 18 successful connections to his teammates.

Substitutes:

Brooks Lennon (6) - In the 78th minute, Lennon subbed in for Sebastian Saucedo. The young American was aggressive, taking a shot on goal in a short time.

Nick Besler (N/A) - Besler entered the match in the 88th minute for Corey Baird.

Tate Schmitt (N/A) - Savarino was subbed out in the 90th minute for Tate Schmitt.