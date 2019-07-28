Utah Celtic FC are national champions.

The Utah County-based youth soccer team (19U) dominated Lou Fusz Elam (Missouri) Sunday morning in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series final, winning the national title game, 9-1.

Kate Schirmer, a Lone Peak High alum and Snow College signee, netted a hat trick to lead the way for Celtic — she finished the tournament with seven goals scored — and was one of seven Celtic players to find the back of the net.

Among the goal scorers were Brecken Mozingo, a UCLA signee, Jordan Crockett, a rising senior at Rowland Hall St. Marks, Anna Pickering (Utah), Samantha Brady (Minnesota), Megan Astle (Utah State) and Rebecca Olsen (Salt Lake Community College).

The national title is the first claimed by a Utah-based team in 40-plus years and caps an impressive run by Utah Celtic FC.

The club is five-time State Cup Champions, Two-Time Region IV Champions, Two-Time Desert Premier League Champions, 2017 US Youth Soccer National Champion Finalists and, of course, 2019 US Youth Soccer National Champions.

Celtic was the dominant side from the outset Sunday in the final played at Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex in Overland Park, Kansas.

Pickering kicked off the goal scoring in the 12th minute of the first half, a goal that was quickly followed by another (Crockett, (20’) and then a pair of scores by Schirmer (25’ and 33’).

Celtic then stretched their lead to 5-0 in the opening minutes of the second half, on a strike by Mozingo (49’)

Late goals were added by Brady (73’), Astle (88’) and Olsen (90’), with the single goal scored by Lou Fusz Elam coming in the 85’ minute off the foot of Jessica Preusser.

Utah Celtic FC finished the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series a near perfect 15-0, the only blemish coming when they drew with Lou Fusz Elam 0-0 earlier in the national championships series.

This story will be updated.