SALT LAKE CITY — The arrival of the bestselling novel "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" in theaters Aug. 16 after a year or so delay seems a good time to find out what other books are making their way to the big screen this fall. It's an eclectic group that includes a horror film, thrillers and, yes, "Little Women."

Note: Studios change movie release dates regularly, so please note that all release dates listed below are subject to change.

'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

Release date: Aug. 9

Rating: PG-13

Children of the '80s and even early '90s will remember the cover of Alvin Schwartz's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark," even if they were never brave enough to read its contents. The film will focus on a group of teenagers living in the small town of Mill Valley, where "for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large," according to the film's website. Considering that the book, a collection of horror tales for young people, has long been on the ALA's list of most often banned books and that master of creepy Guillermo del Toro is listed among the film's writer, this one should be a teen horror fest.

'Where’d You Go, Bernadette'

Release date: Aug. 16

Rating: PG-13

There seemed to be a time around 2013 when every book club was reading Maria Semple's quirky and heartwarming tale of family togetherness, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette." Richard Linklater's film adaptation stars the glorious Cate Blanchett in the title role, a visionary architect who suffers from chronic anxiety. When the pressures of her Seattle life send her running, it's up to her daughter (Emma Nelson) and husband (Billy Crudup) to track her down.

'The Informer'

Release date: Aug. 16

Rated: NR

Based on the international best-seller "Three Seconds" by the Swedish writing duo Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström, "The Informer" stars Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen as FBI agents who offer former special ops soldier Pete Koslow (Joel Kinnaman) early release from maximum security prison if he'll help them take down New York's most powerful mob boss.

'It Chapter Two'

Release date: Sept. 6

Rating: R (for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material)

Stephen King's seriously spooky — and murderous — clown is back, this time 27 years after the events of the first film(s). The events of this sequel are based on King's 1986 bestseller, and the film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Heder and "Stranger Things'" Finn Wolfhard.

'The Goldfinch'

Release date: Sept. 13

Rating: R (for drug use and language)

Donna Tartt is considered something of a literary goddess in certain circles, and the arrival of her third novel "The Goldfinch" in 2013 set the publishing world buzzing. Luckily for her, the reading public was just as excited and it quickly became a solid bestseller. This sprawling coming-of-age story follows 13-year-old Theodore Decker, who survived a terrorist bombing at an art museum, stealing "The Goldfinch," a small painting by Carel Fabritius, a Dutch master and student of Rembrandt, in his escape. Ansel Elgort stars as Theodore, with Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson and yet again, "Stranger Things'" Wolfhard co-staring.

'The Good Liar'

Release date: Nov. 15

Rating: R (for some strong violence, and for language and brief nudity)

Even if "The Good Liar" wasn't based on Nicholas Searle's well-reviewed debut novel (it has three and a half stars on Goodreads.com), the film version stars the wonderful pairing of Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. McKellen plays Roy Courtnay, a con artist preparing for his final con just as meets wealthy widow Betty McLeish (Mirren), who also happens to be a lovely person. What's a con artist to do?

'The Rhythm Section'

Release date: Nov. 22

Rating: NR

Based on Mark Burnell's first Stephanie Patrick thriller of the same name, "The Rhythm Section" kicks off the series (which, we can imagine, could include more films, depending on the success of this first one) with the tale of Stephanie Patrick, the only surviving member of her family after the rest are killed in a plane crash that, she learns, was not accidental. Stephanie, played by Blake Lively, takes on numerous identities as she works to track down her family's killers. Jude Law co-stars.

'Cats'

Release date: Dec. 20

Rating: NR

Look, it's all your favorite actors (and singers) as cats! The trailer for Tom Hooper's ("Les Miserables") film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's hit musical (based on T. S. Elliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats") was greeted with a mixture of "this is so creepy, I can't wait" and "this is so creepy, please make it stop," but all it takes is watching it to know where you sit. We won't try to explain the story here. After all, if you've seen "Cats" on stage, you'll know why, and if you haven't, don't worry: it doesn't make sense anyway. James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson all get catty.

'Little Women'

Release date: Dec. 25

Rating: NR

As if we weren't excited for Greta Gerwig's big screen adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic novel, Vanity Fair had to go and release a series of beautifully lit production stills just to really get us hyped up. Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo March, the literary one; Emma Watson as Meg, the matrimonial one; Eliza Scanlen as Beth, the sick one; and Florence Pugh as Amy, the worst one. Plus, we get Laura Dern as Marmee and Meryl Streep as Aunt March. Merry Christmas, indeed!