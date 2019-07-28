Note: Farmington finished with a 2-9 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in Region 5 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Skyridge 56-7 in the 5A first round.

Farmington 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

FARMINGTON — The inaugural campaign of Farmington football could be viewed from the outside as somewhat of a disappointment.

After all, the Phoenix filled out their roster with players from both Davis and Viewmont high schools — traditional powerhouse programs as far as Davis and Weber counties are concerned — and still finished 2-9 overall, 2-3 in Region 5.

As Farmington head coach Daniel Coats put it, “We got beat up in every game.”

As far as Coats and the Phoenix are concerned, however, 2018 was exactly what the fledgling program needed.

“It was almost nice that we got beat up in every game,” Coats said. “It helped reinforce that there is no time to ease up. There is no taking it easy on anyone. They fought for every game.”

That fight, gained after playing in rather difficult conditions, has Coats and his team believing in big things this season, particularly with 11 returning starters back on both sides of the ball.

“We are super excited,” Coats said. “With the boys, just having more time together, getting to know each other, getting to know the scheme, getting to know what I want from them. Things like that are night and day (from last year). It is just phenomenal.”

So too is the team’s belief in itself.

“And then there is their confidence,” said Coats. “A lot of these guys had never played a snap of varsity (football) before last year, and they were given a tough schedule. We battled, we really did, and we did some really good things. They never backed down.

“This is our year,” he added. “We are not going to ease up on people. We’ve taken it, we’ve felt it and now it is time for us to full-on hand it out.”

Farmington Phoenix at a glance

Coach: Daniel Coats is entering his second season as the head coach of the Phoenix. Coats is a graduate of Northridge High School, followed by Brigham Young University. He is a former professional football player, having played tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos in the NFL.

Coach Coats’ comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I am excited for it. I feel like we have always been separated to Region 1 or just the north and then the Salt Lake schools. This is trying to get people out to play more people. I feel like it is going to elevate the state, because you are going to have to play everybody to get better. You can’t hide, you can’t hide from teams. It is nice to get people out of their comfort zones and see where they stack up.”

Farmington Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Daniel Coats

2018 offensive production: 13 ppg (23rd in 5A)

-- 11 returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Wyatt Evertsen (QB)

Threw for over 1,400 yards (1,430) and five touchdown passes, and rushed for an additional two scores in 2018. Also, recorded a touchdown reception in the inaugural season of Farmington football.

-- Hayden Toone (RB)

Rushed for nearly 500 yards (490) and a team-best six rushing touchdowns, including three scores in the Phoenix's 34-10 victory over Bountiful. Added scores against Roy, Woods Cross and Murray, while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Returning offensive starters

Wyatt Evertsen (QB)

Takeo Kano (OL)

Hayden Toone (RB)

Nick Shirley (WR)

Hayden Wilcox (WR)

Jude Cantrell (TE)

Canyon Nichols (OL)

Ryo Kano (OL)

Naki Itaaehau (OL)

Carver Lopez (WR)

Jeremy Wilcox (RB/Slot)

Coach Coats’ comments on the strength of the Phoenix combo/skill position players:

“Our combo and skill groups all together are going to be the strength of this team. We are going to ask a lot of those guys. They are going to be playing a lot of positions and doing a lot of things for us. I’m excited about them. No one will be able to have a jump on us because our (skill) guys will be constantly moving and shifting and playing different spots. They are all so smart with it and it will make us look like we are six different teams, when we are just one, a well-experienced one.”

Coach Coats’ comments on progression of the offensive line:

“We just don’t have a lot of big guys up here. We have a lot of skill players, a lot of combo players, but we don’t have a lot of true, flat-out linemen. Last year we had some, but they just weren’t physically ready to take on those types of things. Now, since they’ve had time in the weight room and they’ve had all that time to prepare, they are ready.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

The Phoenix return nearly every single significant contributor on the offensive side of the ball, including starting quarterback Wyatt Evertsen. Furthermore, the offense is littered with skill position players who are poised for breakout seasons. The offensive line has a good group of returners, and it’ll be up to that group to help the Phoenix evolve from the pass-heavy group they were a season ago, to one characterized by balance.

Farmington Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Cody Caputo

2018 defensive production: 38.8 ppg (23rd in 5A)

-- 11 returning starters

-- 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Brayden Wilson (DL)

Recorded five sacks as one of the leaders along the Farmington defensive line.

-- Chandler Williams (LB)

Played an integral role for a young Phoenix defense in 2018.

Returning defensive starters

Brayden Wilson (DL)

Chandler Williams (LB)

Parker Frasure (DB)

Wyatt Geilmann (DL)

Takeo Kano (DL)

Hayden Toone (LB)

Jeremy Wilcox (LB)

Mason Masters (LB)

Hayden Wilcox (DB)

Canyon Nichols (DL)

Ryo Kano (DL)

Coach Coats’ comments on the Phoenix base defensive scheme:

“We are a 4-3 and it is a personnel thing. When you don’t have a big ol' 300-pound guy to put in the middle, or two monsters to put at end, you have to make sure you are balanced. We want to be balanced enough so guys only have to take on one blocker, rather than have to handle three and still be productive.”

Coach Coats’ comments on athletes playing on both sides of the ball:

“I have a ton of players, but I have a lot of guys playing both ways because after the varsity group we are still very young. Right now, I have freshmen playing JV. In the long run it’ll make them better and they have a skill set right now, we are just trying to mentally get them over that hump. Our varsity group are a bunch of seniors that can go both ways, though, and they can handle it.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

The Phoenix are optimistic about the defense entering the season, despite having one of the worst defenses in the 5A classification a season ago. With 11 returning starters Farmington does not lack for experience, and is chock full of talent at both linebacker and defensive back.

How the defensive line develops will go a long way in determining the kind of leap the Phoenix defense makes in 2019.

Bottom line

After struggling for much of last season, in what was the inaugural season of Phoenix football, Farmington is poised to take a step forward.

The Phoenix return nearly every single main contributor from a season ago, and with a year of varsity football under their belts, experience, or lack thereof, should no longer be a problem.

Any and all success will come down to the development and growth made along both the offensive and defensive lines, as the Phoenix have plenty of skill players capable of doing damage, but few experienced behemoths.

While a high finish in Region 5 seems possible, a mid-table finish is the most likely outcome.

Coaches preseason Region 5 straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News Region 5 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: vs. Box Elder, Sept. 13 (Week 5)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — TIMPANOGOS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — RIDGELINE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Lone Peak, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Box Elder, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — VIEWMONT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Bonneville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — BOUNTIFUL, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 — BYE

Felts Facts for Farmington High School

All-time record: 2-9 (1 year)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 1

Current playoff appearance streak: 1

All-time playoff record: 0-1

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Last 5

2018 — 2-9 (2-3 in Region 4 – 5A first round)

Farmington coaching history

2018-current — Daniel Coats (2-9)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

None

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.