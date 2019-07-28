Sunday, July 28, 2019
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- National Youth Championship, CBSSN, 9 a.m., noon
- Rockies at Reds, AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.
- Dodgers at Nationals, TBS, 11:30 a.m.
- Yankees at Red Sox, ESPN, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Regionals, ESPN, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m.
CYCLING
- Tour de France: Stage 21, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
GOLF
- Evian Championship, CNBC, 7 a.m.
- Senior Open Championship, GOLF, 7:30 a.m. (NBC, 10 a.m.)
- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m. (CBS, noon)
- Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- German Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 a.m.
- Gander RV 400, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
- Honda Indy 200, NBC, 2 p.m.
- Sonoma Nationals, Fox, 3 p.m.
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 8 a.m., 6 p.m. (ESPN2, 11 a.m.)
SOCCER
- Women: UEFA U-19 final, ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.
- AC Milan vs. Benfica, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
TRACK
- U.S. Outdoor Championships, NBCSN, 5 p.m. (NBC, 7 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
- AVP: Hermosa Beach Open, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
RADIO
BASEBALL
- Yankees at Red Sox, AM-700, 5 p.m.
- Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 29, 2019
TELEVISION
MLB
- Braves at Nationals, ESPN, 5 p.m.
- Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 7:30 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
TELEVISION
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.
- Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
WNBA
- Sky at Sun, NBA TV, 5 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Dodgers at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
TELEVISION
HOCKEY
- Junior Showcase: Canada vs. Finland, NHLN, 11 a.m.
- Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Sweden, NHLN, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
MLB
- Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.
- Cubs at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
- Brewers at Athletics, MLBN, 9 p.m. (JIP)
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
- Boys: Allstate All-America Cup, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
- Girls: Allstate All-America Cup, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
- MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid, FS1, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
- U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
WNBA
- Dream at Fever, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Dodgers at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m. (ESPNU, 7 p.m.)
- WNBA: Mercury at Sun, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
- WNBA: Liberty at Wings, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
- WNBA: Aces at Sparks, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
- X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
- CFL: Blue Bombers at Argonauts, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
- Preseason: Broncos vs. Falcons, NBC, 6 p.m.
GOLF
- Women’s British Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
- Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Eldora Dirt Derby, FS1, 7 p.m. (Qualifying, FS1, 5 p.m.)
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
- U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Dodgers at Bees, AM-1280, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
- TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m. (ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.)
- WNBA: Mystics at Storm, NBA TV, 8 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
- X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
GOLF
- Women’s British Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
- Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon
HOCKEY
- Junior Showcase: Sweden vs. Canada, NHLN, 11 a.m.
- Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Finland, NHLN, 2 p.m.
MLB
- Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 5 p.m.
- Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
NFL
- Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony, NFL, 8 p.m.
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
SOCCER
- NWSL: Dash vs. Reign, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
- U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Women: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
RADIO
MINORS
- Baby Cakes at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
TELEVISION
BASEBALL
- Red Sox at Yankees, FS1, 11 a.m.
- Senior League final, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
- Angels at Indians, FS1, 5 p.m.
- Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
- Teams TBA, MLBN, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
- PWBA: East Hartford Open, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
- UFC: Covington vs. Lawler, ESPN, 1 p.m. (Prelims, ESPN, 10 a.m.)
- X Games Minneapolis, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
- PBC: Kownacki vs. Arreola, Fox, 6 p.m.
GOLF
- Women’s British Open, GOLF, 5 a.m. (NBC, 9 a.m.)
- Wyndham Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)
HOCKEY
- Junior Showcase: Sweden vs. Finland, NHLN, 11 a.m.
- Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Canada, NHLN, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
- Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
- Hambletonian Stakes, ALT, 3 p.m.
LACROSSE
- MLL: Cannons at Outlaws, ALT, 4 p.m.
MOTOR SPORTS
- Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
- Zippo 200 at The Glen, NBC, 1:30 p.m. (Qualifying, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.)
- GoBowling at The Glen qualifying, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
NFL
- Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN/NFL, 5 p.m.
OLYMPIC
- Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m.
SOCCERComment on this story
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Chelsea, ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.
- Manchester United vs. AC Milan, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, Fox, 12:30 p.m.
- Galaxy at Atlanta United, Fox, 3 p.m.
- Rapids vs. Impact, ALT, 7 p.m.
- New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 8 p.m.
- Women: U.S. vs. Ireland, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
- Royals at Red Stars, KMYU, 10:30 p.m. (delay)
SOFTBALL
- Junior League World Series, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING
- U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
- Women: U.S. vs. Bulgaria, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
WNBA
- Aces at Wings, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
RADIO
BASEBALL
- Red Sox at Yankees, AM-700, noon (JIP)
- Baby Cakes at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
- New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/AM-1600, 8 p.m.