Sunday, July 28, 2019

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • National Youth Championship, CBSSN, 9 a.m., noon
  • Rockies at Reds, AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.
  • Dodgers at Nationals, TBS, 11:30 a.m.
  • Yankees at Red Sox, ESPN, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Regionals, ESPN, 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m.

CYCLING

  • Tour de France: Stage 21, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

GOLF

  • Evian Championship, CNBC, 7 a.m.
  • Senior Open Championship, GOLF, 7:30 a.m. (NBC, 10 a.m.)
  • WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m. (CBS, noon)
  • Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • German Grand Prix, ESPN, 7 a.m.
  • Gander RV 400, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
  • Honda Indy 200, NBC, 2 p.m.
  • Sonoma Nationals, Fox, 3 p.m.

OLYMPIC

  • Pan American Games, ESPNU, 8 a.m., 6 p.m. (ESPN2, 11 a.m.)

SOCCER

  • Women: UEFA U-19 final, ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.
  • AC Milan vs. Benfica, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

TRACK

  • U.S. Outdoor Championships, NBCSN, 5 p.m. (NBC, 7 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

  • AVP: Hermosa Beach Open, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

  • Yankees at Red Sox, AM-700, 5 p.m.
  • Bees at Isotopes, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 29, 2019

TELEVISION

MLB

  • Braves at Nationals, ESPN, 5 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 8 p.m.

OLYMPIC

  • Pan American Games, ESPNU, 7:30 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

TELEVISION

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 6 p.m.
  • Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

OLYMPIC

  • Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

WNBA

  • Sky at Sun, NBA TV, 5 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Dodgers at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

TELEVISION

HOCKEY

  • Junior Showcase: Canada vs. Finland, NHLN, 11 a.m.
  • Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Sweden, NHLN, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

MLB

  • Dodgers at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 1 p.m.
  • Cubs at Cardinals, ESPN, 6 p.m.
  • Brewers at Athletics, MLBN, 9 p.m. (JIP)

OLYMPIC

  • Pan American Games, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Boys: Allstate All-America Cup, ESPNU, 10 a.m.
  • Girls: Allstate All-America Cup, ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.
  • MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid, FS1, 6 p.m.

SWIMMING

  • U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

WNBA

  • Dream at Fever, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Dodgers at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m. (ESPNU, 7 p.m.)
  • WNBA: Mercury at Sun, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
  • WNBA: Liberty at Wings, NBA TV, 6 p.m.
  • WNBA: Aces at Sparks, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

  • CFL: Blue Bombers at Argonauts, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
  • Preseason: Broncos vs. Falcons, NBC, 6 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s British Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
  • Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Eldora Dirt Derby, FS1, 7 p.m. (Qualifying, FS1, 5 p.m.)

OLYMPIC

  • Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

  • U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Dodgers at Bees, AM-1280, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

  • TBT: Quarterfinals, ESPN, 5 p.m. (ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.)
  • WNBA: Mystics at Storm, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 7 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s British Open, GOLF, 4 a.m.
  • Wyndham Championship, GOLF, noon

HOCKEY

  • Junior Showcase: Sweden vs. Canada, NHLN, 11 a.m.
  • Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Finland, NHLN, 2 p.m.

MLB

  • Teams TBA, MLBN, noon, 5 p.m.
  • Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

  • Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony, NFL, 8 p.m.

OLYMPIC

  • Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

SOCCER

  • NWSL: Dash vs. Reign, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

  • U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Women: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

RADIO

MINORS

  • Baby Cakes at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019

TELEVISION

BASEBALL

  • Red Sox at Yankees, FS1, 11 a.m.
  • Senior League final, ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
  • Angels at Indians, FS1, 5 p.m.
  • Giants at Rockies, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.
  • Teams TBA, MLBN, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

  • PWBA: East Hartford Open, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

  • UFC: Covington vs. Lawler, ESPN, 1 p.m. (Prelims, ESPN, 10 a.m.)
  • X Games Minneapolis, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
  • PBC: Kownacki vs. Arreola, Fox, 6 p.m.

GOLF

  • Women’s British Open, GOLF, 5 a.m. (NBC, 9 a.m.)
  • Wyndham Championship, GOLF, 11 a.m. (CBS, 1 p.m.)

HOCKEY

  • Junior Showcase: Sweden vs. Finland, NHLN, 11 a.m.
  • Junior Showcase: U.S. vs. Canada, NHLN, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

  • Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
  • Hambletonian Stakes, ALT, 3 p.m.

LACROSSE

  • MLL: Cannons at Outlaws, ALT, 4 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

  • Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN2, 7 a.m.
  • Zippo 200 at The Glen, NBC, 1:30 p.m. (Qualifying, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.)
  • GoBowling at The Glen qualifying, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

  • Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN/NFL, 5 p.m.

OLYMPIC

  1. Pan American Games, ESPNU, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

SOCCER

  • Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Chelsea, ESPNEWS, 9 a.m.
  • Manchester United vs. AC Milan, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, Fox, 12:30 p.m.
  • Galaxy at Atlanta United, Fox, 3 p.m.
  • Rapids vs. Impact, ALT, 7 p.m.
  • New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, KMYU, 8 p.m.
  • Women: U.S. vs. Ireland, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
  • Royals at Red Stars, KMYU, 10:30 p.m. (delay)

SOFTBALL

  • Junior League World Series, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SWIMMING

  • U.S. National Championships, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

  • Women: U.S. vs. Bulgaria, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

  • Aces at Wings, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

RADIO

BASEBALL

  • Red Sox at Yankees, AM-700, noon (JIP)
  • Baby Cakes at Bees, AM-1280/FM-97.5, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

  • New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, AM-700/AM-1600, 8 p.m.
