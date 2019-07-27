SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah-based soccer team is a game away from winning a national title.

After months of elite competition, including the Utah Cup and the Far West Regional Championships, Utah Celtic FC has earned a spot in and will play for the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship.

The championship, which is the culmination of the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series, will be held Sunday morning (July 28) at 9 a.m. at Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex in Overland Park, Kansas.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, and streamed live at http://championships.usyouthsoccer.org/live.

Utah Celtic is a 19U girls team based out of Utah County and comprised largely of high school girls soccer stars, current and/or recently graduated.

Included among them are Jamie Shepherd, the 2017 Deseret News Ms. Soccer and a BYU commit, former Maple Mountain star and future Ute Anna Pickering, Timpanogos’ Megan Unbedacht, a Utah State commit, and former Davis Dart Hailee Atwater (UVU).

Also on the team are Tara Warner (Springville, BYU commit), Jordan Crockett (Rowland Hall, Denver), Katie Haskins (Timpview, UVU), Kathryn Wynn (Timpview, Utah State), Sydney Bushman (American Fork, Snow College), Kennedy Jex (American Fork, Southern Utah), Megan Astle (Corner Canyon, Utah State), Samantha Brady (Timpanogos, Minnesota), Rebecca Olsen (American Fork, Salt Lake Community College), Gabriella Jensen (Springville, Dixie State), Abbigail Graham (Murray, UVU), Kate Schirmer (Lone Peak, Snow College), Alaina Pestana (Timpview, Snow College), Brecken Mozingo (Alta, UCLA) and Chelsea Peterson (Orem, Utah).

Utah Celtic, the Utah State Cup champions, went undefeated in every match they played through Utah’s State Cup, Far West Regional Championships and National Championships, 14 in total.

In the Utah State Cup, they defeated Utah Celtic East 5-0, Blue Knights Premier 4-1, Wasatch SC 4-1 and Blue Knights again, 6-0.

At the Far West Regional Championships they shut out all six of their opponents and posted a goal differential of plus-22.

Through their 14 matches, only one ended without a Utah Celtic victory.

That contest, game two at the national championships against Lou Fusz Elam, Missouri, ended in a 0-0 draw.

Utah Celtic will battle Lou Fusz Elam again in the championship final.