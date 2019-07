PROVO CANYON — Multiple agencies responded Saturday evening to a report of a 21-year-old man who is missing in the waters of Olmstead Diversion Dam.

According to a tweet by Utah County Sheriff's Office spokesman Spencer Cannon, the man had been missing more than 20 minutes.

Sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue crews and North Fork firefighters have responded to the scene, Cannon wrote.

This article will be updates as more information becomes available.