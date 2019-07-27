Note: San Juan finished with a 6-4 overall record in 2018 and was tied for first in 2A South with a 4-1 record. It lost to Millard 17-13 in the 2A quarterfinals.

San Juan 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SAN JUAN — Now in his third year as head coach at his alma mater, Barkley Christensen heads into the 2019 season much more settled than in previous years and for good reason: The talent is there to compete near the top of 3A.

The Broncos have relied heavily on underclassmen the past couple years, but many of those players are now seniors and experience will be a big strength heading into the season.

“I think this will be the most talented team in the three years I’ve coached, so I’m excited,” Christensen said. “Most of these kids have started since they were sophomores so suddenly we have some experience, and these kids have bought into building the culture of working hard. Eleven across the board I’ve never had this many I’ve felt confident in.”

San Juan won both of the 7-on-7 tournaments it participated in back in June, and a big reason why was the accuracy of new quarterback Shaw Nielson. With a strong receiving core, San Juan’s offense should improve upon the 20.7 ppg it scored last year, which ranked ninth in 3A a year ago.

That lack of production hurt the Broncos in the playoffs last year as it was ousted by Millard in the quarterfinals 17-13.

That shouldn’t be an issue this year.

San Juan Broncos at a glance

Coach: Barkley Christensen is entering his third season as head coach with San Juan, having amassed a 10-11 record the past two seasons. He’s a graduate of San Juan High School.

Christensen’s comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I like it. I know a lot of people are struggling with it, but I love it. I feel like we’ve had a brutal schedule the last few years but people don’t take that into account. MaxPreps has always ranked schedules, and two years ago we went 4-6 but we had the hardest schedule in 2A. We schedule tough teams — this preseason we have Summit Academy and Grantsville.”

San Juan offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Barkley Christensen

2018 offensive production: 20.7 ppg (9th in 3A)

— 8 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Shaw Nielson (QB)

A two-year starter at receiver, Shaw Nielson is moving to quarterback and he has a tremendous understanding off the offense, and he should be a tremendous asset.

— Josh Whitehorse (OT)

One of the key returning starters on an offensive line that returns every starter but one.

Returning offensive starters

Porter Ivins (WR)

Randall Flavel (Moving from LT to Slot)

Josh Whitehorse (OT)

Isaac Jacobs (OG)

Tyson Billsie (OG)

Elijah Lee (OT)

Ryan Imlay (Slot)

Shaw Nielson (Moving from WR to QB)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Hyatt Todachini (OL)

Kian Conway (RB)

Christensen's comments on the offensive line:

“I think their biggest strength is their confidence. Assignment wise, they’re sound. We can call any play and we don’t have to go over it and over it and over it. For a couple of them this is year three. The group has got a lot stronger as well; we’re finally moving some weight in the weight room.”

Christensen's comments on new QB Shaw Nielson:

“He knows the offense. He could call every play if we really wanted him to. He’s been starting at receiver since his sophomore year. At 7-on-7s, I’ll let him call a couple of his own plays and he can lead a drive. Or if I mess up on a play call he’ll correct me. And he’s so accurate — he doesn’t miss very many throws. He doesn’t have as big of an arm as our last quarterback, but he’s just got brains — a lot of football IQ which you want in a quarterback.”

Christensen's comments on running back Kian Conway:

“Kian Conway split carries at running back last year, and he’s exceeded expectations this year. He’s the son of our defensive coordinator, and he’s put on 15 to 20 pounds since last year. He’s at 205 and running a 4.6 40, not super-fast but when combined with his size he’s going to be an every down back. I expect our pass game to be tough and I expect a good balance in the run game.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

All the pieces are there for a strong season — experienced line, good quarterback, experienced receivers and a powerful running back. Maintaining that continuing and executing the game plan each Friday night will be the key for San Juan to avoid complacency amid the talent.

San Juan defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Kol Conway

2018 defensive production: 18.5 ppg (5th in 3A)

— 7 returning starters

— 4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Randall Flavel (LB)

Randall Flavel finished fourth on the team in tackles a year ago with 75, and he’ll be one of the focal points of the defense this year.

— Ryan Imlay (DE)

A second team all-stater last year, Ryan Imlay returns this season to anchor the defensive line for San Juan after recording 91 tackles and 11 interceptions last year.

Returning defensive starters

Shaw Nielson (S)

Porter Ivins (S)

Randall Flavel (LB)

Kian Conway (LB)

Isaac Jacobs (DT)

Josh Whitehorse (DT)

Ryan Imlay (DE)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Tyson Billsie (DL)

Stahli Singer (DL)

Davis Mendoza (CB)

Christensen's comments on overall thoughts on the defense:

“Defensively, we need a little more work. We have experience and we’re big and athletic, we just don’t have a guy right now who wants to get nasty and that’s what you need on defense.”

Christensen's comments on need for leadership out of Randall Flavel and Kian Conway at linebacker:

“That’s an area we need depth. We’re going to need some sophomores to step up. Those two are great leaders Randall and Kian, but after that it falls off a bit. Juniors, we don’t have anyone. Randall played D-end a little bit last year and Kian moved around a little bit too, so they’re still kind of learning it but they’re going to have to grow up fast.”

Coach Christensen comments on strength at safety with Shaw Nielson and Porter Ivins:

“Shaw is returning first team all-stater. He’s probably our best athlete, and Porter is the same way. If he hadn’t had an ACL tear, I think he’d some done a bit more especially on the defensive side of the ball.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

With six returning starters, there is plenty of returning experience for San Juan this season, but there are also some key holes to plug before the Broncos can establish themselves as a top five defense again. It all starts up front and how quickly the newcomers mesh with returning starters Isaac Jacobs and Josh Whitehorse.

Bottom line

It’s been a few years since San Juan went into a season with high expectations, and this year's high expectations are for good reason. San Juan returns some great senior starters who are hungry to take the next step as a program after bowing out in the quarterfinals a year ago. San Juan opens the season with a couple of tough early games against Delta and Summit Academy, and those two games will be great litmus tests about how this team is living up to those expectations.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: First

Key region game: vs. Richfield, Oct. 4 (Week 7)

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — at Delta, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 — SUMMIT ACADEMY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Bayfield, Colo., 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — AMERICAN LEADERSHIP, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — GRANTSVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at South Sevier, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — GRAND, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — RICHFIELD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — EMERY, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for San Juan

All-time record: 419-232-4 (63 years)

Region championships: 18 (1958, 1960, 1992 co, 1993, 1994 co, 1995 co, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004 co, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016)

Playoff appearances: 44

Current playoff appearance streak: 42 (1977-2018)

All-time playoff record: 59-38

State championships: 6 (1989, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010)

State championship record: 6-7

Most played rivalry: 72 meetings with Grand dating back to 1956. San Juan leads 42-30.

Felt’s Factoids: San Juan has the biggest championship game comeback: Down 20-0 after the first quarter, the Broncos scored 36 straight to win the 1998 Class 2A title, 36-26. … San Juan scored in 160 straight games from 1999 to 2012, the second-longest streak in Utah prep history. … Bronco Jens Wilson returned five kickoffs for TDs (2005) to set a state record (tied with Morgan’s Jordan Wamsley). … Coach Monty Lee has the best winning percentage, .786, among active coaches. He’s .818 at San Juan, the best mark among coaches at their current school. … San Juan has advanced to the state tournament a record 40 consecutive years, every season since 1977. (Delta also made the playoffs 38 straight years from 1975-2012).

Last five

2018 — 6-4 (4-1 in 2A South — 2A auarterfinals)

2017 — 4-7 (2-3 in 2A South — 2A quarterfinals)

2016 — 9-2 (5-0 in 2A South — 2A semifinals)

2015 — 7-4 (4-1 in 2A South — 2A semifinals)

2014 — 10-1 (6-0 in 2A South — 2A semifinals)

San Juan coaching history

2017-current — Barkley Christensen (10-11)

2003-2016 — Monty Lee (128-31)

1987-2002 — Art Burtenshaw (133-49)

1983-1986 — Morris Swenson (23-15)

1974-1982 — George Bayles (46-47)

1972-1973 — Murray Kula (5-11)

1969-1971 — Mike Blair (12-19)

1968 — Dennis Udy (6-4)

1957-1967 — Morris Swenson (54-43)

1956 — Neldon Cochran (2-2)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2010 — Stetler Shumway, RB/LB

2009 — Jace Holliday, RB/DE

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Tanner Black, OL

2018 — Shaw Nielson, DB

2017 — Bayl'r Eldredge, ATH

2016 — Jordan Blake, QB/DB

2016 — Kavika Su’eSu’e, RB/LB

2016 — Jaxon Lee, TE/LB

2016 — Conner Palmer, OL/DL

2016 — Lucas Giddings, OL/DL

2015 — Payton Palmer, QB/LB

2015 — Bronz Eldredge, RB/LB

2015 — Kavika Su’esu’e, RB/LB

2015 — Reilley Myrick, DL

2014 — Payton Palmer, QB/LB

2014 — Trason Jack, FB/LB

2014 — Bronz Eldredge, FB/LB

2014 — Easton Lee, OL/DL

2013 — Jens Grover, RB/LB

2012 — Barkley Christensen, QB/DB

2012 — Logan Meyer, RB/LB

2012 — Bobby Bowring, WR/DB

2012 — Bogh Bayles, OL/DE

2011 — Barkley Christensen, QB/DB

2011 — Logan Meyer, RB/LB

2011 — Bogh Bayles, OL/DL

2011 — Landon Palmer, OL/DL

2010 — Colby Redd RB

2010 — Taj Eldredge OL/LB

2010 — Cameron Shumway QB

2010 — AJ Slavens OL/DL

2010 — Tyler Nielson WR/DB

2009 — Peyton Black, FB/LB

2009 — Stetler Shumway, RB, DL

2009 — AJ Slavens, OL/DL

2009 — Jimmy Tate, WR/LB

2009 — Benny Royer, DB

