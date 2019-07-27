SALT LAKE CITY — Major League Soccer suspended Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke, the league announced Saturday afternoon. He will not be on the sidelines for RSL's game at FC Dallas on Saturday.

In a media statement MLS did not specify a length of the suspension, saying it was "pending an investigation into his conduct directed at the match officials following the Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL on Wednesday night."

Tigres defeated RSL 1-0 and eliminated it from the interleague competition. Petke received a red card after the match.

I'd go to war for Mike Petke, fam #RSL pic.twitter.com/dbbcStOLTr — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 25, 2019

RSL did not offer a statement, saying that it will wait until the conclusion of the investigation.