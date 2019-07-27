Dante Capunay, of Midvale, and his children, Dante Jr., 8, and Cora, 6, dance with members of Ballet Folklorico during a Peruvian dance at the Mega Peruvian Festival at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Peru’s culture is a set of beliefs, customs and way of life inherited from the native Incas, Spanish conquistadors and immigrant groups such as Africans, Japanese, Chinese and Europeans. The festival included folklore, arts, live music, local and international artist as well as Peruvian food.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.