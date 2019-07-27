BIRDSEYE, Utah County — A section of U.S. 89 was expected to remain closed until Monday morning as crews cleaned it after a flash flood left rock and mud covering the road.

"This promises to be a long weekend for our crews, but all of the hours and hard work they put in will help ensure the road is safe when we open it," Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason said.

Crews closed the highway on Friday night between Thistle and Birdseye. It was expected to reopen 6 a.m. Monday.

The flood left over 2 feet of rock and mud covering the road in some spots, the Utah Highway Patrol said, and by late Friday evening there was still some water flowing over the road.

About 30 cars were stuck between debris fields as a result of the flood Friday evening, but first responders were able to reach the cars and found that nobody was hurt, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street has said. Only three of those cars needed to be towed, according to Street.