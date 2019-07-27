TUCKER, Utah County — Two men died Friday night in a crash after their vehicle rolled down an embankment in Utah County, troopers said.

Just before 8:30 p.m., a pickup truck was eastbound on U.S. 6 near Tucker, in Utah County, when witnesses saw it spin out and go off the roadway to the right, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The truck rolled about 150 feet down an embankment and the two men in the vehicle were ejected, according to troopers.

The highway had been wet after rain, but troopers did not know if it was still raining at the time of the crash.

An Arizona man, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. Another man, whom troopers were still trying to identify as of Saturday morning, died in a medical helicopter en route to a hospital.

It is unknown which man was driving at the time, troopers said.